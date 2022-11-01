Students at Columbia Public Schools are showing early signs of math learning recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to preliminary state test results.
Yet progress toward pre-shutdown levels of achievement is proving to be uneven at the middle and high school levels. That’s also true among subgroups such as Black students and students in special education.
The Columbia School Board and district officials reviewed preliminary 2022 Missouri Assessment Program test scores at a late September work session. The results — which will not be finalized until December — showed improvements in district math scores that fell largely in line with state trends.
According to a district estimate, 35% of Columbia Public Schools students in grades three through 10 tested at proficient or advanced levels on the Missouri Assessment Program math tests last year. This preliminary number reflects a 4% increase from the 2020-2021 school year.
“I want to acknowledge the slight celebrations,” De’Vion Moore, the district’s assistant superintendent for elementary education, told the School Board. “We want to continue to look at that — down to the student level — so that we know who were the students that were impacted, how did we impact them and how do we replicate that?”
Moore added that both the district’s elementary and middle school classes showed notable improvement in math test scores.
Middle, elementary schools improving
Lisa Nieder, Columbia Public Schools’ secondary mathematics coordinator, said middle school classes are seeing gains of 5% on average in students testing proficient or advanced in state grade-level standards.
“It’s been hard to bounce back from COVID,” Nieder said. “It’s different from school to school and grade to grade. But I thought that was pretty significant for one year.”
Nieder highlighted collaboration among middle school teachers to create common grade-level math assessments and cited a shift to “standards referenced grading” across all middle school classes as being beneficial for students.
Standards referenced grading is a system in which students, rather than getting a percent grade, receive points on a scale of zero to four that correspond to levels of understanding math standards.
“We feel like those grading practices really helped our kids focus on learning, versus just kind of point-grubbing and getting through,” Nieder said.
The district’s K-5 math coordinator, Jenifer Smith, said MAP score improvements are encouraging, if not surprising, given the return of meaningful in-person class time.
“Math instruction is social, and you need to be in groups. You need to have conversations,” Smith said.
Smith said implementing a teaching process called acceleration, where remedial learning is scaffolded in with grade-level content, and putting math instructional mentors in schools were key for student recovery.
The instructional mentors, all of whom are former elementary school teachers, circulated throughout all of the district’s elementary schools to coach staff and plan lessons.
“Teachers had more conversations, more resources for professional development in their classrooms,” Smith said. “That was huge.”
Making sense of the numbers
The 4% overall increase in Columbia students testing at advanced or proficient levels on grade-level math matches the average student score improvements across Missouri school districts this year, according to recent data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Still, the district’s percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced in grade-level math testing remains 4% under the state average of 39%. It also remains 8% below the district’s overall pre-pandemic levels.
Columbia Public Schools’ 2020-2021 MAP data showed a roughly 12% drop in students testing at proficient or advanced on math assessments from the 2018-2019 school year. This decline in scores was close to twice that of the average statewide drop of 7% during the same time period.
David Wilson, director of assessment, intervention and data, said both the district’s 2022 and 2021 MAP results must be interpreted with caution. The 2022 results are awaiting final corrections, and only 85% of Columbia Public Schools’ students took the non-required 2021 test. The MAP test was canceled statewide in 2020 because of the pandemic.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said state MAP and End-of-Course tests are low stakes for students and are point-in-time assessments. She said these score declines are not indicative of forgotten or lost concepts but rather students learned at a slower pace than in prior years.
Baumstark added that the kids and MAP tests change from year to year, which makes evaluating student growth impossible, and final results are received too late to inform change by the district.
Nevertheless, the district’s patterns match fluctuations in statewide metrics, along with national trends in grade-level test performance data.
“We took a pretty steep hit,” Moore said at the September work session with the School Board. “But if you look at our preliminary data for this year, we’re making strides to regain that.”
Baumstark said illness-related drops in attendance during the pandemic led to difficulties with learning overall, not just in math. DESE calculates district-level attendance as 90% of students attending class 90% of the time. Between 2020 and 2022, Columbia district-wide attendance dropped from 85% to 68%.
“You can’t learn if you aren’t in school,” Baumstark said. “We had significant periods of time where large numbers of children and employees were out sick over the last several years. We’ve turned the corner with regard to COVID and expect that will also impact our outcomes.”
Persisting problems
Smith said state test scores don’t tell the full story of struggles among math instructors and students during the pandemic. Teachers in online classes battled weakened social connections among students and limited abilities for hands-on math instruction.
“When all you have is this little face on the screen, you can’t intervene quickly, you can’t pull groups quickly,” Smith said. “So that really put everyone, teachers and students, at a disadvantage.”
Nieder said that because of these issues, district math teachers knew learning recovery was not going to happen overnight.
“We knew kids were going to come in with lots of gaps, and we tried to be organized,” Nieder said. “We had to cut a few standards — just because you couldn’t get through much teaching online.”
District data from i-Ready, a program used to track student growth and inform instruction, shows struggling middle school math students falling further behind in proficiency standards during the pandemic.
From the 2020 to 2022 school years, the portion of Columbia middle schoolers who are two years behind or more in math standards grew from 28% to 35%, while the number of students assessed at one grade below grade level shrunk by 6%. Meanwhile, middle schoolers who measured early understanding or above grade level in math concepts remained flat at 42% to 43%.
Wilson and Baumstark said the data is incomplete because of pandemic-related testing challenges. Still, these trends match national trends found in a September national i-Ready report and the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress scores.
Student subgroups in Columbia Public Schools also continue to have issues recovering from pandemic learning loss. Moore said African-American, Pacific Islander and special education students, along with students eligible for a free and reduced-cost lunch plan, are testing as proficient or advanced in math at rates more than 15% below district averages.
Seven percent of Black and special education students, and 9% of Pacific Islander students, are testing at proficient or advanced levels on MAP math tests across the district. Preliminary MAP math recovery rates for the three subgroups are hovering around 1% to 2% from the 2021 school year to 2022 school year.
The state is reclassifying students on free and reduced lunch for data-keeping purposes, so 2022 numbers for this subgroup were unavailable.
Struggles in high school, classroom interaction
Nieder said the district isn’t seeing the same type of MAP math score increases in high school as it is at earlier levels. Moore said that while high school MAP scores haven’t recovered as quickly as other grades, the district’s average ACT scores remain above state and national averages.
He said this invites questions of a “motivation factor” that is less visible in lower-level high school math courses and present in earlier grades.
“We’ve got to try to figure out some ways to entice our children to demonstrate their absolute best,” Moore told the School Board in September.
According to Nieder, the most persistent struggle for her department has been getting early high schoolers to see value in math, especially ninth graders in Algebra I.
“That can still seem very abstract for some students,” Nieder said. “With how many of them have to either repeat, or make up a half-credit in summer school, we’ve got to try something different.”
She said math teachers at Battle and Hickman high schools are implementing lessons from Illustrative Mathematics, an open educational resource, to see if a more problem-based approach could improve learning. Nieder added that Battle got funding approval for an additional math teacher for algebra but couldn’t fill the position.
Nieder also said there will be an expansion of a math mentorship program to get more underrepresented students into advanced math courses with tutoring support.
Smith said that while teachers continue to see COVID-related impacts on student test performance, greater issues persist in readjusting students to the social realities of school.
“Do we know how to sit still and listen, or how do we problem-solve with other students,” Smith added. “Knowing how to do those social interactions was impacted.”
“They are very hesitant now to speak,” Nieder said. “They did that more naturally before the pandemic, so we’re really having to kind of retrain them on what good collaboration looks like.”
Nieder emphasized keeping a growth mentality, centering quality teaching and engagement as metrics for success this year.
“My teachers talking about data is one of their No. 1 stressors when it comes to the profession,” Nieder said. “While we look at the data, we need to balance that with quality instruction. We know that will improve them.”