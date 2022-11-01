Students at Columbia Public Schools are showing early signs of math learning recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to preliminary state test results.

Yet progress toward pre-shutdown levels of achievement is proving to be uneven at the middle and high school levels. That’s also true among subgroups such as Black students and students in special education.

  • K-12 and Youth reporter, Fall 2022. Studying environmental and investigative journalism. Reach me at aagrqp@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

