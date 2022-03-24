Five hundred bags of healthy and non-perishable food will be handed out Friday to students in Columbia schools.
As part of its two-year anniversary celebration, No Child Hungry is distributing pantry bags containing food and hygiene items to students in advance of Columbia Public Schools’ spring break. No Child Hungry, a program aiming to provide healthy, nutritious foods, was established two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic caused schools to shift to online learning, employees of EquipmentShare wanted to do something to help. Team members Craig Hindelang and Matt Bade recognized that many children rely on free lunches offered at school as an adequate food source. So they partnered with teachers and established the program.
EquipmentShare spokesperson Megan Judy said the district’s teachers work hard to make sure students feel supported.
“More than anything, we’d like to champion the teachers, because day-in and day-out they are providing for their students,” she said.
Judy added: “They know who needs a little extra (food) in their backpack when they go home.”
The five schools involved in this effort include Battle High School, Douglass High School, New Haven Elementary School, Oakland Middle School and Two Mile Prairie Elementary School. Each school will receive 100 pantry bags and give them to students confidentially by the district staff.
EquipmentShare has provided about 3,500 meals and snacks to both students and their families since 2020.
“What began as an effort to feed children and families on a short-term basis during the onset of COVID blossomed into a two-year partnership,” said Christy Perkey, a teacher at New Haven Elementary School.
EquipmentShare plans to provide $3,000 worth of school supplies to each of the five schools in the coming year. Supplies will be delivered in August, a news release said.