Two Columbia Public Schools students placed first and second in a national culinary arts competition Friday, according to a news release.
Dora Grafakos, who graduated from Rock Bridge High School this year, took first place in the National SkillsUSA Baking and Pastry Arts competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Grafakos placed second in the 2022 competition.
Elizabeth Brown, another Rock Bridge graduate, snagged second place in Culinary Arts.
The competition is an opportunity for students preparing for careers in trades or technical and skilled service occupations to showcase their skills at a national level, according to its website. Over 6,500 students in a number of contests participated in the event this year.
Both students trained in the Columbia Area Career Center program through Columbia Public Schools.
Grafakos plans to study hospitality and tourism next year in Athens, Greece, while Brown plans to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York this fall, according to the release.