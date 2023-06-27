Two Columbia Public Schools students placed first and second in a national culinary arts competition Friday, according to a news release.

Dora Grafakos, who graduated from Rock Bridge High School this year, took first place in the National SkillsUSA Baking and Pastry Arts competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Grafakos placed second in the 2022 competition.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

