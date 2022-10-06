Columbia Public Schools’ summer school programs this year made an estimated $5.7 million for the district in total revenue as enrollment reached pre-pandemic levels for the second year in a row.

The district’s chief financial officer, Heather McArthur, and Bonnie Conley, summer school coordinator, gave a presentation to the district’s Finance Committee on Wednesday. They reviewed estimated revenue, enrollment, attendance and programs offered this past summer.

