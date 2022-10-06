Columbia Public Schools’ summer school programs this year made an estimated $5.7 million for the district in total revenue as enrollment reached pre-pandemic levels for the second year in a row.
The district’s chief financial officer, Heather McArthur, and Bonnie Conley, summer school coordinator, gave a presentation to the district’s Finance Committee on Wednesday. They reviewed estimated revenue, enrollment, attendance and programs offered this past summer.
Columbia Public Schools hired more than 947 summer school staff, primarily regular school year employees who picked up an additional summer contract, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstaurk said.
After expenditures estimated to total $4.3 million, the district made an estimated $1.4 million in net revenue, according to McArthur and Conley’s presentation.
Last year, revenue totaled $7.3 million, and the district’s net revenue was $1.6 million, according to the presentation.
Average daily attendance, or ADA, numbers are a significant factor in determining the revenue made from the summer session, McArthur told the committee Wednesday.
“Because we get ADA for our summer school, it is what we call a money-maker for Columbia Public Schools,” McArthur said.
Summer school enrollment in 2022 added up to about half of all the district’s students, as 9,147 students participated in summer school, although 272 of them joined from outside the district, according to the presentation.
About 80% of enrolled students attended summer school from start to finish. K-8 programs had the largest enrollment, with 6,433 students, making up 70.4% of total enrollment, followed by high school programs and the Extended School Year program for students receiving special education.
McArthur and Conley highlighted the district’s credit advancement and recovery summer programs. High schoolers in the advancement program, which allows students to take additional courses over the summer, earned 1,066 semester-long course credits, also known as half credits, through both in-person and online courses.
The district’s credit recovery program provides students with an opportunity to earn missed credits and pass previously failed courses. Summer school students were able to recover 402.5 half credits in 2022, according to Conley and McArthur’s presentation.
Looking ahead, Conley provided the Finance Committee with some details about the 2023 summer school session.
Several schools will be shut down over the summer for construction. They are Russell Boulevard, Derby Ridge, Alpha Hart Lewis and Parkade elementary schools and Oakland Middle School.
Students from Two Mile Prairie and Battle elementary schools will continue to be taught together during summer school because of low enrollment numbers, Conley told the committee. Additionally, English language arts summer programs for first through eighth grades will be revised to include more activities for pupils.
The district’s summer school enrollment typically opens in April.