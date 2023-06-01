James Buffalo, 10, right, reaches for Leah Buffalo’s, 6, hand after picking her up from her first day of summer school with his mother Crystal Buffalo on Thursday at John Ridgeway Elementary School in Columbia. There are 9,408 students enrolled in the Columbia Public School’s summer programs this year, up from last year’s 9,147 enrollments. The largest of these programs, Columbia Summer SUNsation, runs June 1 to June 28.
Wally Luther picks up his son Oliver Luther, 6, from his first day of summer school on Thursday at Ulysses S. Grant Elementary School in Columbia. Wally held his son’s paper plate fish art project while Oliver put on his bicycle helmet.
Madeline Porter and her sons Haden Brown, 6, and Atlas Porter, 10, leave Ulysses S. Grant Elementary School on Thursday in Columbia. Summer SUNsation program, the largest summer program run by Columbia Public Schools, is open to children in grades K-8.
Columbia Public Schools kicked off their summer school programs on Thursday for grades K-12. As of Thursday, 9,408 students are enrolled in the program, which is an increase from last year’s 9,147 enrollments.
Programs include credit recovery work, along with enrichment and advancement classes. The largest of the summer programs is the Columbia Summer SUNsation program, which is for students in grades K-8. Summer SUNsation helps continue student learning over the summer and prepares them for the next school year.