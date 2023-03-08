The local teachers' union, the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, agreed to a $650 base salary increase for teachers during its final bargaining session with district officials Tuesday.
The raise agreement came after weeks of negotiations between CMNEA and district officials. The current base salary for teachers is $40,250. It will now be $40,900.
Teachers' full compensation is also affected by time spent working in the district as well as education level and additional teaching certifications, according to CMNEA president Noelle Gilzow.
At the start of salary bargaining, the district proposed a base salary raise of $200. CMNEA originally requested that the district raise the base salary to $50,000 to account for changes in the cost of living and remain competitive with other districts.
At the bargaining session Tuesday, the district came to CMNEA with a final offer of an additional $650 to the teachers' base salary. Gilzow's request for a $100 increase to this offer was rejected.
CMNEA subsequently agreed to the $650 offer, but Gilzow told district officials that the union would like more collaboration between itself and the district to strategically raise teachers' salaries over the next five years.
Through bargaining, the district agreed to shift its salary schedule to eliminate the legacy column. The legacy column is designated for teachers with the education equivalent of a master's degree and 45 hours or more of education or training.
At the time of its creation, the legacy column ensured that employees' pay would not fall when the district made changes to its salary schedule. However, it was "designed to become extinct over time" as salaries increased for each column, Gilzow said.
As the district raised teachers' base pay over time, teachers with master's degrees began making or exceeding the amount of money made by their legacy column peers. Since the legacy column is now outdated, the district agreed to eliminate it.
Teachers in the legacy column — about 106 district employees — will not receive the $650 base pay raise, but they will still receive a step raise, Gilzow said.
Among other topics for negotiation, professional development also led discussion. CMNEA and the district finalized agreements to add more professional development days to the calendar and raise the rate-of-pay on these days.
Between one and three professional development days will be added to the school year, CMNEA and the district agreed.
The district proposed adding three to five days of professional development to the school year at the March 1 bargaining session after hearing concerns about teachers' need for support and training.
CMNEA countered the district's offer with a request of one to three added professional development days instead. This request came after union members considered the community impact of decreasing students' days in school.
Some union members raised concerns about students' meals and their access to resources on days off. Members signed the final offer with the intent of collaborating with district officials to develop ways to support students and families during professional development days.
Teachers' pay on professional development days, including summer school and curriculum days, was also raised through negotiations. The current rate-of-pay for professional development is $27 per hour; CMNEA and the district agreed to raise the rate to $30 per hour.
CMNEA and district officials met six times between Jan. 15 and Tuesday to complete the collective bargaining process.
Agreements reached through collective bargaining now require approval by the Columbia School Board before going into effect. Gilzow said this will likely happen at the board's April meeting.
Michelle Holz, Vince Reese, Heather McArthur and Carla London bargained for the district. Teresa Gooch, Noelle Gilzow, Ann Alofs, Alexander Tai and Scott Dean bargained for the union.