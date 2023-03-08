The local teachers' union, the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, agreed to a $650 base salary increase for teachers during its final bargaining session with district officials Tuesday.

The raise agreement came after weeks of negotiations between CMNEA and district officials. The current base salary for teachers is $40,250. It will now be $40,900.

