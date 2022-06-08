Columbia Public Schools plans to increase the number of teachers and student support services for the upcoming school year, Heather McArthur, the district’s chief financial officer, said at a budget hearing Wednesday.
The Columbia School Board met to review the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, as required by state law, ahead of a final vote Monday. McArthur said priorities include improving employee compensation and maintaining strong benefits.
Proposed expenditures will increase to over $263 million, up $16.1 million from the 2021-2022 fiscal year. District revenue is projected to decrease $13 million, to about $262 million.
Both utilities and transportation expenses will each increase by roughly $400,000, an increase McArthur credits to inflation and high gas prices.
“As we all know, we’ve seen at the gas pump that our fuel prices continue to rise,” she said, “and that’s incorporated into that line item as well.”
Full-time employee benefits and salaries will account for $10.2 million of the budget. Starting pay for teachers will increase by $1,200, increasing salaries from $39,050 to $40,250. The increase aims to recruit and retain employees after attendance and enrollment dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the budget summary.
McArthur said the district plans to hire four elementary school teachers, three English Language Learning teachers and eight paraprofessionals, along with more student support specialists.
The district will also hire more employees to address the growing need for behavioral and mental health services in schools, including a new behavioral support specialist at Battle High School.
“We know we have continued social and emotional needs at all levels,” McArthur said. “And this is mainly to be able to help (students) at our elementary school level and pushing (them) into schools to be able to help with those behavior needs of our students.”
No one spoke in the public comment period.