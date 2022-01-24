Columbia Public Schools has confirmed language in its policy about resources for homeless students is consistent with a federal act that provides rights and services to such students.
At a meeting of the district's Policy Committee on Monday, member John Criswell expressed concern that the current policy suggests all students living in trailer parks are homeless, which he said is not the case and may lead to stigmatizing those students.
The policy outlines eligibility for homeless students to get resources. It cites trailer parks generally — as well as other places such as campgrounds, hotels and motels, where students may live due to a lack of alternative adequate accommodations — as living situations that qualify a student as homeless.
Chief Equity Officer Carla London said Tuesday that after the meeting, she reviewed the language with a member of the district’s legal team and found it is consistent with the 1987 McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.
Ranita Norwood, the district’s homeless liaison, attended the Monday meeting by phone. She said the district’s current language regarding trailer parks is used in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s definition of homeless children and youth.
Almost 160 Columbia Public Schools students were identified as homeless, according to a presentation Nov. 3 to the city of Columbia’s Housing and Community Development Commission. Jane Williams, co-founder and executive and program director of Love Columbia, told the commission that, according to Norwood, of the 157 students, 61 were being picked up from hotels. Williams said the numbers may be underreported.
The district Policy Committee is also looking to clarify in the policy that parent involvement isn’t required in determining which school to place “unaccompanied youth.” Those are homeless students who do not live with guardians and who may lack access to certain services.