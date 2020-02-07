Tonya Henry will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become principal of Derby Ridge Elementary for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a Friday news release from Columbia Public Schools.
If approved, she will take over for Mary Korth-Lloyd, a retired CPS principal who has been serving in an interim role.
Henry has been an assistant principal at Derby Ridge since 2018, and has more than 20 years of education experience.
"I am truly honored that I get to continue my administration career with Columbia Public Schools," Henry said. "I have spent the last two years as the assistant principal at Derby Ridge and now I get to step into a new role working with a great community of teachers, students and parents."
Henry has previously worked at Oakland Middle School, where she taught science and AVID, a CPS college readiness elective course, as well as working in several other teaching and administrative roles for the district.
She received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from MU, her master's and educational specialist degree in administration from William Woods University, and is currently working toward her doctoral degree in administration.
"We're excited to have Ms. Henry continue her leadership role with Columbia Public Schools," said Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman. "She will do an outstanding job at Derby Ridge and will be a familiar face for families and the school's community."