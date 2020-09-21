Starting Tuesday, the content filtering application iboss will begin reappearing on iPads distributed earlier to Columbia Public Schools students, according to a letter sent to families Monday.
The application broke at the beginning of the school year two weeks ago, causing internet connectivity problems. The problems stemmed from modifications iboss made to the district's filter presets. The district was able to restore internet connectivity by restarting the iPads, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
In iboss, specific filter settings can be assigned to different education levels. However, since the break, the iPads have only filtered content through Google and YouTube, Baumstark said.
Now, that will be adjusted by grade level.
“iboss allows us to be able to filter by level, so what an elementary student sees is different than what a high school student might be able to see,” Baumstark said.
High school students will be unaffected because they received laptops and the problems with iboss impacted only district iPads. Students pre-k through eighth grade received the iPads before school began Sept. 8 to accommodate remote learning. The iPads are used by students to complete classwork and attend online classes.
Because the district has more than 10,000 iPads out there, not all students will have the program reappear by Tuesday, Baumstark said. District technicians and media specialists will still be available if students have further issues.