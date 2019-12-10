An investigation into allegations of racism and harassment at a high school football game earlier this year between Battle and Jackson high schools has turned up no new or conclusive information.
Columbia Public Schools announced Tuesday that it has finished looking into into alleged incidents that took place in Jackson, Missouri, on Sept. 27. The district said in a statement that it was "not able to substantiate the accounts or allegations made regarding the events that reportedly took place during the game."
The claims, which first appeared on Facebook within two days of the game — a 56-12 loss for the Spartans — asserted that Battle High School football players and cheerleaders were harassed and called racial epithets. The allegations also included a claim that the visitors locker room at the Jackson stadium — the one the Spartans used — had been trashed.
Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison later confirmed to the Missourian that he saw the Spartans' locker room after the game, and that the contents of his players' lockers had been dumped on the floor and mixed in with trash, food and an unknown liquid. He said he was also told by his players during the game that they were being called racist slurs by opposing players.
The district's Tuesday statement details that footage was reviewed from outside the locker room's main entrance, and — during the nine-minute timeframe in which the locker room was allegedly vandalized — no unauthorized personnel went in or out. The district also said that footage from the main entrance and alternate rear entrances of the school was reviewed, but didn't substantiate if anyone went in or out of those entrances.
The investigation materials the district provided the Missourian also include two photographs — one is of a trash can full of garbage, and the other is of two open lockers with contents dumped out of them. Also included is a video, which was posted by Ellison's wife — Jessica Ellison — to Facebook on Sept. 30, three days after the game. The video, which was taken by Atiyyah Ellison, shows a clean locker room and full trash cans.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Ellison said he made his team clean up the locker room before leaving, which Jackson R-2 School District superintendent John Link refuted.
Columbia Public Schools' investigation does not clarify if Battle players cleaned the locker room, but states that the Spartans' locker room was clean before the team's departure.
The district also said that, due to the absence of audio, it wasn't able to substantiate claims that racist slurs were said or that verbal harassment took place.
Other materials released by Columbia Public Schools include what appear to be three different videos of security footage.
The investigation materials don't include photos of the locker room between the time it was allegedly trashed and the time it was cleaned up.
In an Oct. 2 story by Tom Davis on semoball.com, Link said that Battle associate principal Rachel McCarthy took photos of the locker room after it was trashed.
Those alleged images were not released with the investigation's findings.
Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark and Link could not be reached for comment. Atiyyah Ellison had no comment.