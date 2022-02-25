After learning it will receive the next installment of federal COVID-19 relief money, Columbia Public Schools is waiting to find out how much it will get and what the next steps are.
As of Friday, the district had not heard when the communication from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, will come.
"We've heard what you've heard," Heather McArthur, district chief financial officer, said Friday.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson signed off on an emergency spending bill that included $1.7 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III). The approved amount makes up 90% of the total $1.9 billion that Missouri school districts have been waiting on for several months. Before the bill's passage, districts were at risk of the funds being returned to the federal treasury if not approved by a March 24 deadline.
Now, the Columbia district is waiting to hear from DESE, which will communicate the final amount the district will be eligible to receive and what next steps will look like. McArthur said the information will likely go out to all school districts at once.
Last fall, the district submitted a budget to DESE that outlined what the money would be used for. The district expects to receive a total $23.5 million from this installment. McArthur confirmed funds will be directed toward transportation, technology, tutoring, after-school programming and HVAC updates.
"As additional information comes out, we will refine that (original) budget," she said.
The funds will be issued to the district after it spends them.
"The district will be able to request reimbursement periodically as it spends the funds, which will happen over the period of availability through September 30, 2024," McArthur said.
The district will likely wait until the next school year to request reimbursement, since the approval came late in the current school year. McArthur added that spending will not happen overnight and that a plan needs to be made and implemented.