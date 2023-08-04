Oliver Lichty, 4, grabs his backpack from his dad, Nathan, to go check out library books from the Bookmobile on Friday outside of Schnucks in Columbia. “I don’t like any books with yucky things,” said Oliver Lichty, after putting back a book about bugs.
Winning bookmarks from the Daniel Boone library’s contest are on display in the Bookmobile on Friday outside of Schnucks in Columbia. This is the first time the Bookmobile has gone to Schnucks’ Battle Crossing location.
Oliver Lichty, 4, puts books into his bag on the Bookmobile on Friday outside of Schnucks in Columbia. Lichty is a part of the library’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, which encourages parents and children to develop an interest in reading before beginning school.
In a bid to make reading and library resources more readily available, the Daniel Boone Regional Library bookmobile has expanded its route to include a new stop in northeast Columbia.
Located in the Schnucks parking lot at 5410 Clark Lane, the bus will sit at the Battle Crossing stop from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Friday of every month to give nearby residents the chance to check out library materials.