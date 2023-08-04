In a bid to make reading and library resources more readily available, the Daniel Boone Regional Library bookmobile has expanded its route to include a new stop in northeast Columbia.

Located in the Schnucks parking lot at 5410 Clark Lane, the bus will sit at the Battle Crossing stop from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Friday of every month to give nearby residents the chance to check out library materials.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2023. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)