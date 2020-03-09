Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary is now home to two award winners, both from the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.
Last Monday, De'vion Moore was awarded the Exemplary New Principal Award for the association's northeast region.
Kyra Yung, the assistant principal at Alpha Hart Lewis, tweeted her congratulations to Moore last Monday.
Congratulations to our #MAESP Exemplary New Principal for the Northeast Region! @Mr_MooreAHL #TrustyHuskies #WeLeadMO Honored to work and learn with you each day! #CPSBest pic.twitter.com/Y9ik2nivuk— Kyra Yung (@MrsKyraYung) March 3, 2020
Yung was awarded the Outstanding Assistant Principal Award for the same region on March 1. One day later, Moore received his award.
"It was a huge community feeling," Moore said about celebrating the award with his students.
Moore and Yung walked down the hallway as students high-fived and celebrated the two administrators' awards. Second grade teacher Erin Caldwell tweeted out a video of the celebration.
Congratulations to our #outstanding administrators! Mr. Moore named the Northeast Outstanding Principal and Mrs. Yung named the Northeast Outstanding Assistant Principal. We 💙 our #TrustyHusky leaders! #CPSBest 🐾💚 pic.twitter.com/myu34MiQBH— Mrs. Caldwell (@TeamCaldwellAHL) December 3, 2019
Yung and other teachers nominated Moore for the award.
"Teaching is one of the most important things someone could ever do," Moore said.
Moore spoke about the "reach" of being a principal, connecting it to the way he can support teachers.
"Stepping into administration allows me to support teachers, supporting more students," he said.
It gives him the platform to reach hundreds of students rather than just the size of a classroom, he said.
Moore received his bachelor's degree in political science in 2010, a master's in education and counseling psychology in 2012 and an educational specialist degree in 2017 — all from MU.
Moore played football for MU from 2007 to 2011.
During his time as a running back for former coach Gary Pinkel, Moore said he learned a lot through the experience. He said football allowed him to realize just how many athletes are tremendous people, but didn't have access to playing time because they were in a tough spot academically.
Moore remembered Pinkel telling him and his teammates, "I'm not growing football players. I'm growing young men." Moore said this has stuck with him throughout his career.
Moore started at Hickman High School in 2012 as a special education teacher. He worked there for roughly five years before becoming assistant principal at West Boulevard Elementary School. He worked there for a year, then accepted his current principal position at Alpha Hart in 2018.
While at the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals' annual leadership conference, Moore had a "black boy joy moment," according to a tweet.
Reflecting on what just happened; I had a #blackboyjoy moment. @Tonka_TRUE and @HeFields3 Missouri’s Seconday and Elementary Distinguished Principals of the Year. #WeLeadMO pic.twitter.com/XlRrouJH4G— De'Vion Moore (@Mr_MooreAHL) March 3, 2020
Moore said while growing up, he didn't have too many African American educators. Now, two of them have been recognized for being the best. Howard E. Fields III was recognized as the National Distinguished Principal of 2020, and former Hickman principal Eric Johnson was recognized earlier this year with the Jim L. King Missouri High School Principal of the Year by The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals for 2020–21.
"It's a joyous moment," he said.