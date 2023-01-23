Dean Klempke Jr. will no longer appear on the April 4 School Board Election ballot after he dropped out of the race.
The Columbia Public School Board moved to update a sample ballot.
The update comes after the former candidate announced that he would be leaving the race on Jan. 16, the Missourian reported. Klempke said on Facebook that he didn't feel prepared for the race.
The updated ballot will now include candidates Paul Harper, John T. Potter, incumbent Chris Horn, James Edward Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao. There are three seats up for election.
Former Republican state Rep. Chuck Basye is suing Columbia Public Schools to be included on the ballot as well, the Missourian reported.
Following the board's work session, the policy committee discussed updating all district policy to use gender-neutral language. The committee suggested going through the Missouri School Board Association to make sweeping language changes rather than reviewing each policy individually.
