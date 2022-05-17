Columbia Public Schools’ efforts to fight off a lawsuit over its mask mandate won’t be decided for several weeks.
Arguments made in a hearing Tuesday afternoon will inform 13th Circuit Court judge Joshua Devine’s decision in the coming weeks to either reject or accept the district’s motion to dismiss State Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against the district’s January-February mask mandates.
Following the arguments, Devine gave both the district and the state more time to file materials for consideration. Particularly, he’s given the defense an opportunity to expound on its argument that a contemporaneous case being argued in University City has greater relevance to decide the question of whether Missouri school districts can require students to mask.
Schmitt filed a blitz of lawsuits against districts across the state, most of which have been dismissed after schools dropped mandates as COVID-19 cases decreased. Out of the 47 lawsuits Schmitt filed, he has made a motion to dismiss in all but three. His suit against Columbia Public Schools is one of those three.
This is the second lawsuit this school year Schmitt has filed over a mask mandate in Columbia district. A suit filed in August was dropped in December after the Columbia School Board voted Dec. 13 to end an earlier mandate when winter break ended.
Columbia Superintendent Brian Yearwood reinstated a mask mandate Jan. 18 to Feb. 4, following surges in COVID-19 cases locally, record substitute teacher shortages, student walkouts over health concerns and teacher reports of myriad virus-related problems in schools. That prompted Schmitt to file the suit now being considered by Devine.
Thrust of Tuesday’s arguments
Defense attorney Natalie Hoernschemeyer argued the case isn’t a live controversy in Columbia anymore, since the district’s mask mandate ended. Thus, she said the state’s lawsuit is preemptive, since a future mandate is speculative and unlikely given the changing dynamics of COVID-19.
She pointed out that the attorney general dismissed its first, almost identical, August lawsuit against the district in December after the mandate ended.
The state in its arguments countered that the possibility of future mandates remained on the table and are likely. They pointed to a statement Columbia School Board member Blake Willoughby made to KMIZ-TV that the district might continue to use mask mandates to mitigate the spread.
James Atkins, general counsel in the attorney general's office, also said evidence of a conflict is apparent in the psychological harm to students caused by the possibility of a future mask mandate hanging over their heads.
Hoernschemeyer pointed to a St. Charles County Circuit Court ruling May 7, which dismissed the attorney general’s lawsuit against the City of St. Charles School District’s own, now rescinded, mask mandate. She argued the St. Charles case dealt with the same questions of whether school districts can mask students and whether there is harm after a mandate is dropped. Thus, she said, the suit against Columbia Public Schools should likewise be dismissed.
Atkins said the position of the state is that the St. Charles ruling was both wrong and not comparable, because the facts of the case as brought by the unique plaintiffs are different. He said the plaintiffs in Columbia deserve their own shot at challenging their district.
Hoernschemeyer also pointed to a contemporaneous case being argued in University City that also deals with the same issue of whether school districts can mask students but where the district’s mask mandate hasn’t ended. Thus, she argued the Columbia plaintiffs would get their due justice through the University City decision, since it would be binding for all districts. Atkins reiterated that the University City case is also factually different.
The original suit
Both parties also sparred over claims made by the original lawsuit.
It raised four counts of district violation that the prosecution continued to press: that the mandate is void; that it’s unlawful; that it’s unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious; and that it’s a violation of the Missouri Constitution.
“School districts do not have the authority to impose, at their whim, public health orders for their schoolchildren,” the suit states.
Columbia Public Schools opposed the first count by arguing that the statute claiming the mandate is void doesn’t apply to school districts. The district stated that the second count ignores decades of jurisprudence supporting the authority of local school boards to make operational decisions.
The district argued the third count fails at showing the unreasonable, arbitrary, or capricious nature of the mandate, emphasizing that the mitigation measures were well reasoned. Attorney Grant Wiens, representing Columbia Public Schools, also requested the attorney general clarify the theory and scope of the third count, which remained unspecified following the hearing.
Regarding the fourth count, Wiens maintained that students were not deprived of their constitutional right to free education, since the mandate didn’t prevent students from attending school.
The AG's attorneys countered that it’s unlawful for the district to prevent students from coming to school if they don’t wear a mask. Throughout their argument, they compared COVID-19 to the harmlessness of the common cold and claimed there are harms to mask-wearing.
The district’s attorney will have seven days to file its additional materials. The AG's attorney will have seven additional days to file a rebuttal before Devine will formally review the motion to dismiss.