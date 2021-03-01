Ashes and a couple of charred shed panels were found by safety and security officers early this morning in place of the nature area shed at Derby Ridge Elementary School.
A few bags of concrete and an iron crowbar were salvaged from the debris. It is suspected that the fire occurred during the day Sunday or Sunday night.
A half-melted can of gasoline was found near where the shed once stood, leading school officials to believe this could have been arson.
Mike Szydlowski, science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools', was astonished when he received a text message from Tonya Henry, the principal of Derby Ridge, about the burned shed.
"It took some work to burn it down, since it was made of plastic not wood," Szydlowski said.
The shed was part of a hands-on learning program where kids learned about nature and gardening. The shed stored garden tools such as rakes, shovels, saws and a produce scale for the kids to weigh what they found outside. Outdoor games such as giant Jenga, giant dice and giant dominoes were also lost in the fire. Replacing the shed would cost approximately $750 and around $200 to $250 for the garden tools and games.
"It's a shame because it was a community-wide project. Kids and parents helped build it," Szydlowski said.
Szydlowski said he has received many Twitter and Facebook messages from people disappointed about what happened to the shed.
The CPS science department is looking for donations to replace the shed. Repurposing an unwanted shed is preferred, but there is a way to contribute by contacting the CPS Science Facebook page.
"Our community is amazing when it comes to supporting our department, so we thank them for that," Szydlowski said.