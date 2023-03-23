Columbia Public Schools will receive roughly $16,000 from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as part of a menstrual products reimbursement program.

The Feminine Hygiene Products Grant will reimburse Missouri public school districts for purchasing menstrual products during the 2022-23 school year.

