Columbia Public Schools will receive roughly $16,000 from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as part of a menstrual products reimbursement program.
The Feminine Hygiene Products Grant will reimburse Missouri public school districts for purchasing menstrual products during the 2022-23 school year.
Columbia Public Schools provided menstrual products for students before the grant, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. It started as a pilot program by former Rock Bridge High School student Shruti Gautam, the Missourian previously reported. It then expanded to a district-wide initiative during the 2019-20 school year, Chief Equity Officer Carla London said.
The district continues to provide free menstrual products in bathrooms, but only at high schools, London said. If middle schoolers need a free menstrual product, they must go to the nurse’s office, she added.
The menstrual products grant was added to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s budget after it passed during the 2022 legislative session, said Mallory McGowin, DESE spokesperson.
The grant would specifically “provide financial support to districts for the purchase of feminine hygiene products for students in grades 6-12,” according to DESE documents. The state legislature decided on the age range by looking at “how to best capture female students at the correct point in their development,” McGowin said.
The Missouri General Assembly allocated $1 million for the grant for districts statewide. Each district will receive a minimum of $500. Columbia Public Schools will receive $16,067.
Specific funding per district was determined by looking at the number of female students in grades 6-12, as well as federal census poverty data, to assess the level of need for students with financial struggles. Columbia Public Schools has 4,829 female students in grades 6-12, according to DESE documents.
London said the $16,000 reimbursement would be just about what the district needs, but doesn’t leave room for extra supplies.
Menstrual products purchased by a district between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, count as expenditures that can be reimbursed. Districts can only be reimbursed for products purchased during that time frame, and the funds will not carry over into the following school year. Districts must submit an invoice by June 1 to ensure reimbursement for the products.
Columbia Public Schools is currently in the process of submitting an invoice to receive the reimbursement, Baumstark said. There is no set date as to when districts will be reimbursed.
The grant was revised on March 1 to include pain-relieving products, such as Midol, on the list of products that can be reimbursed. Other items include tampons, menstrual pads and reusable menstrual cups.