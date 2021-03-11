A Columbia Public Schools' employee is suing the district for retaliation after she exposed discriminatory practices in gifted education placement.
District coordinator of secondary gifted programs, Beth Winton, is bringing this action after years of unsuccessful attempts to change the district's metrics for gifted placement and draw attention to the discriminatory actions. The lawsuit alleges the district's actions violate Missouri's whistleblower statute as well as Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Winton is seeking damages as a result of the district's retaliation as well as attorneys' fees and costs.
In the 2019-2020 school year, the district’s gifted program was made up of 77% white students, even though the district itself was only approximately 59% white, according to the lawsuit submitted on behalf of Winton. Additionally, Asian students were even more overrepresented, making up 9.21% of the gifted program but only 5.2% of the overall student population.
Also noted in the lawsuit was data showing the underrepresentation of Black and Hispanic students. Black students make up 20% of the district but represent only 2.73% of the gifted program. Further, Hispanic students make up 6.7% of the population but only about 3% of the gifted program.
"These numbers, standing alone, are shocking and make a prima facie case of disparate impact discrimination under federal law," the lawsuit states.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email that, while the district does not comment on ongoing litigation, "it does continually strive to create an environment in which both students and staff can succeed."
"The gifted education program has state guidelines that a Missouri school district must follow when identifying and placing students," Baumstark said.
However, Winton is alleging that the methods she has seen to identify and place students in the gifted program do not follow those guidelines.
"Dr. Winton learned that CPS was committing outright fraud in its identification of students for its gifted education programs at the elementary level — students of CPS's administrators, teachers, and other prominent community members were being placed in CPS's gifted education program when they did not qualify for gifted services under the state's and CPS's guidelines," the lawsuit alleged.
The lawsuit cited the specific example of Terry Gaines, the former elementary gifted program director, only using a single test score and no documentation to support her placement of students in 2016. District policy and state guidelines require gifted students meet a certain test score or criteria in three out of four different categories. The lawsuit alleges "the vast majority of these students placed in the gifted program by Ms. Gaines (who did not qualify) were white."
Baumstark said students are identified using a multi-tiered process. "Students are tested in kindergarten and then reevaluated prior to official placement in third grade," she said. "This is done using two different evaluation/assessment tools."
After four years of voicing her concerns over this process and proposing solutions to create a more diverse gifted program, Winton is alleging that she was retaliated against by the district for speaking out. The petition sites multiple instances of retaliation, including intimidating conversations with district personnel in superior positions.
After years of unsuccessful advocacy and objecting over the district's process, Winton applied for the position of principal of elementary gifted services. "Despite being the most qualified candidate, CPS hired someone else; a candidate that did not even meet the minimum qualifications for the position," the lawsuit alleged. The reason she was not hired "was because she repeatedly opposed and protested the unlawful and wrongful conduct by CPS" and this is an example of retaliation that "is a clear violation of Missouri's whistleblower statute and federal law," according to the lawsuit.
On July 20, 2020, Winton filed a grievance with the board stating the district violated state and federal law by discriminating against students in its identification of students for its gifted education program as well as retaliating against her when she attempted to shed light on the unlawful conduct. After an initial decision and an appeals process, Winton was notified in November that the board found district policy was not violated. It was then that Winton turned to the legal system for retribution.
Baumstark said the district has a policy prohibiting discrimination and retaliation.
"The District values the input of its students, staff and community," she said.