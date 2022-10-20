The Columbia School Board got an update Thursday on Standards Referenced Grading, a grading system being implemented across Columbia Public Schools.
SRG, as it's commonly called, measures a student’s learning based on state or national standards, according to the district website.
It is based on a four-point scale: A four equals 100%; a three, 94%; a two, 75%; and a one, 62%. Students who receive a three are meeting the standards for their grade level.
Students can receive half points, such as 3.5 or 2.5, which means the grade falls in between the whole number scores.
Under the system, numbers are converted to letter grades at the end of grading periods for middle and high school students.
Factors that fall under “workplace readiness,” such as behavior, homework completion and participation, are taken into consideration separately and reported back to students.
The district began looking at the SRG model in the 2016-2017 school year and later launched it first in elementary schools. It is being rolled out in high schools.
This fall, the district held two "Parent-Community University" sessions on SRG, at Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools. The final one will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Battle High School.
Using SRG should not affect a student's ability to get into college, according to a presentation prepared for the board.
District officials, including Helen Porter, assistant superintendent for secondary education, cited a study by Tom Buckmiller, an associate professor of education at Drake University. He looked into whether college admissions officials understood standards grading and whether it posed challenges during the admissions process.
Buckmiller found that grades based on standards learning are acceptable to admissions offices and that admissions officials said they benefit from the separation of behavior and academic performance SRG provides.
According to the update to the board, grading scales are still being refined and developed across the district. Marzano Research, a group focused on providing education resources to districts and educators, is assisting the district in developing and implementing SRG.
Board Vice President Chris Horn asked when the system would be fully implemented in the district. The response was it would take at least five years for all high school courses to use it.
Also, to better accommodate SRG, the district will switch from eSchool to Infinite Campus to publish student grades.