In the aftermath of the election, what happens to all of the political signs?
Mike Szydlowski has an idea. He’d like to use the stakes for the gardens maintained by Columbia Public Schools.
Szydlowski, coordinator for CPS Science, said most of the 32 schools in the district have one or more native gardens.
The stakes could be used in their vegetable gardens in the spring to hold tomato plants. They currently use tomato cages, which can cost $5 to $10 each, Szydlowski said.
Lawn services also mistake the plants in the gardens for weeds and mow them down or spray them with herbicides.
To address the issue, Szydlowski has printed 200 signs to warn services to stop mowing or spraying butterfly areas in the gardens. He needs inexpensive stakes to hold up the signs.
“Stakes were going to cost three times the price of signs,” he said.
Another potential application is to use the stakes from political signs in story walks, which are trails lined with book pages attached to sticks or stakes.
After the pandemic hit, CPS teachers began to search for creative ways to get kids outside, and setting up story walks was a solution.
“The pages are removed and attached, almost like political signs,” he said.
Each sign contains one or two pages from the book and is placed in a station for reading along a given path. Fairview Elementary uses the trail in a park located right next to the school, for example. Other schools make their own paths in grassy areas on their campuses.
So far, Szydlowski has received confirmation from one campaign that it will give him 375 stakes.
Since posting one of his ideas on Facebook early Wednesday, his post has been shared 295 times. For more information, visit @Szydlowskim on Twitter.