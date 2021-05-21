Douglass and Rock Bridge students celebrate graduations at Mizzou Arena

Shakara Turner holds her graduation cap in the air and smiles after emerging from Mizzou Arena as a Frederick Douglass High School graduate Friday in Columbia. Turner has plans to be a vet but says she wants to spend her year after graduation traveling.
Frederick Douglass High School students and their families celebrate outside of Mizzou Arena following their high school graduation ceremony Friday in Columbia. Despite an overcast sky, students and their families lingered outside to take photos and socialize.
Despite COVID-19 rocking their last years of high school, some Columbia Public Schools students graduated Friday.
Douglass High School kicked off graduation weekend with 66 students walking Friday morning at Mizzou Arena. Families and friends poured out of the area into the drizzling rain to celebrate their graduates with pictures, balloons and bouquets.
Later Friday evening, Rock Bridge High School hosted two ceremonies, its class of 484 split between the two.
Hickman and Battle high schools will host graduations at Mizzou Arena Saturday.