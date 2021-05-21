You are the owner of this article.
Douglass and Rock Bridge students celebrate graduations at Mizzou Arena

Despite COVID-19 rocking their last years of high school, some Columbia Public Schools students graduated Friday.  

Douglass High School kicked off graduation weekend with 66 students walking Friday morning at Mizzou Arena. Families and friends poured out of the area into the drizzling rain to celebrate their graduates with pictures, balloons and bouquets. 

Later Friday evening, Rock Bridge High School hosted two ceremonies, its class of 484 split between the two. 

Hickman and Battle high schools will host graduations at Mizzou Arena Saturday.  

A Rock Bridge graduate walks toward the crowd

A Rock Bridge graduate walks toward the crowd of awaiting friends and family Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. All Columbia Public Schools high schools will have their ceremonies at Mizzou Arena. 
Frederick Douglass High School students and their families celebrate

Frederick Douglass High School students and their families celebrate outside of Mizzou Arena following their high school graduation ceremony Friday in Columbia. Despite an overcast sky, students and their families lingered outside to take photos and socialize.
Rock Bridge graduates huddle together after their graduation

Rock Bridge graduates huddle together after their graduation ceremony Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Rock Bridge hosted two ceremonies Friday at 5:30 p.m. and at 8:45 p.m. 
Yodit G. balances two flower bouquets

Yodit G. balances two flower bouquets and her high school diploma Friday outside of Mizzou Arena. “It feels really good!” said Yodit about her new status as a graduate.
Aris Collier holds her diploma

Rock Bridge graduate Aris Collier holds her diploma Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. 
Shakara Turner holds her graduation cap

Shakara Turner holds her graduation cap in the air and smiles after emerging from Mizzou Arena as a Frederick Douglass High School graduate Friday in Columbia. Turner has plans to be a vet but says she wants to spend her year after graduation traveling.
Rock Bridge graduate Zachary Gaines poses with his family

Rock Bridge graduate Zachary Gaines, center, poses with family members after the ceremony Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Gaines was one of 484 Rock Bridge graduates Friday.
Rock Bridge graduate Shruti Gautam stands for a photo

Rock Bridge graduate Shruti Gautam, center, stands for a photo after her graduation ceremony Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
