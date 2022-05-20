Derek Newsome, the father of a Douglass High School graduate, was up late Thursday. He was using his Cricut machine for the first time to design shirts for the entire family to wear at his son's graduation ceremony Friday morning .
Each one was personalized for the six family members who attended. Newsome's bright blue shirt read "Proud Father of a Class of 2022 Graduate."
For his graduating son, Deryon Newsome, Derek Newsome also made a cap design with a sketch of Deryon's face and an altered version of Nike's slogan that said "Just Did It" rather than "Just Do It." Deryon's cap was unmistakable among the sea of Douglass seniors wearing blue caps and gowns.
The ceremony was the first of four Columbia public high school graduations Friday and Saturday. Seventy-two Douglass seniors graduated, according to a district news release. Besides a diploma, each graduate at the ceremony in Jesse Auditorium received a white rose before they left the stage.
Derek Newsome said he enjoyed watching his son get more and more motivated during high school. "My son worked hard," he said.
There was no social distancing or other COVID-19 restrictions at the ceremony. For the families of Justice Guerrero and Elise Vann, this allowed them to take up three rows filled with "overly excited" family and friends in Jesse Hall's auditorium, Guerrero's mother, Nicole Rico, said.
"That was the main thing, getting through the pandemic," Rico said. "It was a rough road, and we're finally here."
Douglass Principal Eryca Neville noted how proud she was of this class of graduates and urged the seniors to continue to overcome the obstacles life will throw at them.
"It's nice to see the kids get to enjoy this — I think it's important for them," Julie Hedlund, Guerrero's grandmother, said. "It's ending one chapter and starting another."