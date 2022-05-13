Eryca Neville, the principal of Douglass High School, was awarded the ATHENA Leadership Award by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
Neville, who taught at MU until 2011, has been a principal at the district's only alternative high school for five years, according to a news release Friday. She had “increased graduation rates, decreased incidence of violence and created partnerships between the school and local businesses to support and provide post-graduate opportunities” for her students as a principal, according to the news release.
In an interview, Neville said she could not have done her work without "some very, very talented people."
"I might come up with a piece of the vision, but vision is nothing without the people that are willing to invest their time and talent to make it happen," she said.
Neville also received the Missourian Progress in Education award in 2019. In addition to being a principal, she is on the board of several community organizations, such as the Flourish Initiative, a local nonprofit founded by Veterans United employees. Neville is also one of the newest members on the Boone County Historical Society board.
Neville said that hiring "the best possible teachers and staff" was particularly important when living under "the assessment craze" like now.
"We do not, as a system, get caught up at whatever the trends are around us," she said.
The ATHENA Leadership Award is given to individuals “who have achieved success in their career, been active in their in their community and supported women in business,” the news release said. The award was first given out in 1995 and all recipients but one have been women. The recipients worked in fields such as banking, higher education and local government.
Neville reflected on her experience and offered advice to other educators.
"There's an art and science to teaching, immerse yourself in your craft," she said, "nd always build relationships, not only with your students, but with their extended families, within your building, with your co-workers."