A new job training program and the Early College program were leading topics discussed Thursday at a workforce development panel during the Economic Outlook Conference at Columbia College.
Beginning before spring break in March, Columbia high school students will have the opportunity to learn the basics of construction in an on-site trailer with equipment simulators. Students will complete the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's training and have the chance to pursue jobs with local contractors like Emery Sapp & Sons following graduation. The program will have two classes per week for about six weeks, and will hold about 10 to 15 students to start.
"Our target group for the first generation of this (is) our second semester seniors who are just weeks away of being in charge of their whole life," said Jennifer Rukstad, assistant superintendent for secondary education.
The program resulted from a partnership between the school district and Emery Sapp & Sons, executive vice president of operations Justin Gay said. It is part of the district's goal to provide more immediate employment or workforce training opportunities for graduates.
Superintendent Peter Stiepleman also discussed the Early College program, scheduled for this August, which allows juniors and seniors to complete two years of college credit debt-free at Moberly Area Community College. Students can use these credits to either obtain an associate degree or continue at a four-year institution.
The dual-credit program has been met with excitement, so much so that the district added two more test dates after running out of exams for sophomores interested in qualifying, Rukstad said.
The conference was hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Regional Economic Development, Inc.