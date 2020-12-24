On a freezing Christmas Eve morning, more than 20 educators huddled together in a HyVee loading zone as part of a fundraising initiative to support Columbia families in need during the holidays.
Teachers and principals from Title 1 Columbia Public Schools delivered warm meals for two hours Thursday in an effort to “spread love and holiday cheer.”
Mark Burlison, the principal at Blue Ridge Elementary School, started the fundraiser to help families from local schools who don’t have access to a hot meal for Christmas.
As HyVee was offering fully-prepared $80 meal packages that fed up to six people, Burlison saw an opportunity to expand his fundraising efforts.
“The chance to provide something everyone enjoys — a home-cooked meal — during the holiday time is pretty important,” Burlison said.
The original goal of the fundraiser was to provide meals for 25 families on Dec. 24. Altogether, the nine Title 1 elementary schools raised $12,000, providing more than 135 families with Christmas dinner. The meal package included a 4-pound ham, mashed potatoes, other sides, rolls and dessert.
“Once things started rolling, several families and local businesses stepped up, and we hit the $12,000 mark,” said Mallory Sims, a speech therapist at Blue Ridge Elementary School.
Blue Ridge families received 80 to 85 meals to distribute, with Alpha Hart, Derby Ridge and Elliot Battle elementary schools each got 15 meals. The remaining schools delivered between four to 10 meals.
“This initiative spiraled in the best way,” said Taylor Morales, a kindergarten teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary School. “Mark expressed a need, and the community came through.”
Morales also noted that the teachers at Blue Ridge were inspired by students and their families who may have suffered hardships during the pandemic.
Burlison noted that two large businesses in town, the Veterans United Foundation and Williams-Keepers LLC, donated $7,100 together. The Blue Ridge Boys and Girls Club was also instrumental in gathering donations.
“I honestly think this has been a heck of a year, so we should have compassion and grace for everybody,” Burlison said.
“Getting our own community to fund this initiative is pretty incredible.”