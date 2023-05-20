 Skip to main content
'Enjoy the climb': Battle graduates ninth class of seniors

Julian Jackman wore a "Proud dad of a 2023 graduate" shirt as he waited to take his seat in Mizzou Arena. His daughter Cameryn Jackman was the "amazing, awesome young woman" he was there to support.

Graduate Me’Ahjanae Au’janique Doughty

Graduate Me’Ahjanae Au’janique Doughty embraces Rachel McMarthy, an assistant principal at Battle High School, after receiving her diploma Saturday at Mizzou Arena. About 350 students graduated during the ceremony. “When we graduate, our lives will lead us to make millions of decisions,” Allison Blevins said in her commencement speech. “We need to be willing to make sacrifices and learn from our mistakes in order to discover the best versions of ourselves.”

After being incarcerated from the time Cameryn was 3 months old until she was a junior at Battle High School, Jackman said it was "mind-blowing" that he was about to watch her graduate.

Audience members wait in the stands

Audience members wait in the stands Saturday before Battle High School’s graduation ceremony at Mizzou Arena. This year’s ceremony was the ninth annual commencement for Battle.
Members from the Battle High School Vocal Arts

Members of the Battle High School Vocal Arts group sing before the graduation ceremony Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The choir performed “Star Spangled Banner” and a cover of “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan as a musical tribute to faculty, family and friends.
Graduate Dy’Lon Pittman dons a necklace

Graduate Dy’Lon Pittman dons a necklace made from dollar bills after the Battle High School graduation ceremony Saturday at Mizzou Arena. While at Battle, Pittman played for the school’s football team and was on the 2022 homecoming court.
Alexandria Lane, right, approaches Andrea DeBatt

Alexandria Lane, right, approaches Andrea DeBatt, her manager at Raising Cane’s, after the Battle High School graduation ceremony Saturday at Mizzou Arena. DeBatt attended the ceremony to see her co-workers receive diplomas. “I went to the Hickman and Mizzou ceremonies, too,” she said. “It’s not every day your boss comes to watch you graduate.”
