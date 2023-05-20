'Enjoy the climb': Battle graduates ninth class of seniors

Graduate Me’Ahjanae Au’janique Doughty embraces Rachel McMarthy, an assistant principal at Battle High School, after receiving her diploma Saturday at Mizzou Arena. About 350 students graduated during the ceremony. “When we graduate, our lives will lead us to make millions of decisions,” Allison Blevins said in her commencement speech. “We need to be willing to make sacrifices and learn from our mistakes in order to discover the best versions of ourselves.”
Members of the Battle High School Vocal Arts group sing before the graduation ceremony Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The choir performed “Star Spangled Banner” and a cover of “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan as a musical tribute to faculty, family and friends.
Alexandria Lane, right, approaches Andrea DeBatt, her manager at Raising Cane’s, after the Battle High School graduation ceremony Saturday at Mizzou Arena. DeBatt attended the ceremony to see her co-workers receive diplomas. “I went to the Hickman and Mizzou ceremonies, too,” she said. “It’s not every day your boss comes to watch you graduate.”
Graduate Dy’Lon Pittman dons a necklace made from dollar bills after the Battle High School graduation ceremony Saturday at Mizzou Arena. While at Battle, Pittman played for the school’s football team and was on the 2022 homecoming court.
Julian Jackman wore a "Proud dad of a 2023 graduate" shirt as he waited to take his seat in Mizzou Arena. His daughter Cameryn Jackman was the "amazing, awesome young woman" he was there to support.
After being incarcerated from the time Cameryn was 3 months old until she was a junior at Battle High School, Jackman said it was "mind-blowing" that he was about to watch her graduate.
"I'm very excited and very happy that I get to spend this awesome time with her, that I get to see this," Jackman said.
Battle held its ninth commencement ceremony Saturday, with a 2023 graduating class of about 350 students. Graduates wore navy blue caps and gowns, and choir group Battle Vocal Arts paid tribute to faculty, family and friends with a rendition of "The Times They Are A-Changin'" by Bob Dylan.
Battle named Jessica Alverson Freese as valedictorian and Gabrielle Clifton as salutatorian. Other high-achieving students were recognized as well, including several who graduated with an associate degree.
Umunique King said she was holding in her emotion just before watching her cousin Elizah Simpson graduate after an academically successful high school career.
"Elizah is very ambitious," King said. "She's very strong-minded, independent, smart, a really sweet and talented individual. She's very selfless. I've never met anybody as selfless as her."
Charlie Hazelrigg, another member of Battle's 2023 class, gave the commencement speech. She quoted Miley Cyrus' hit song "The Climb" to remind students to relish in their new journey.
"Spartans, wherever your next mountain is, I hope you remember to enjoy the climb," Hazelrigg said.