Enrollment up again as students flock to first day of classes

Millie Luther, 6 and a half, looks back at other arriving students while walking with her father, Wally Luther, to her first day of school Thursday at Grant Elementary School. Luther is entering first grade this year.
Brandon Western, 8, Blue Ridge Elementary School, second grade
Brandon is most excited to read and learn about “other cool stuff” this year. He thinks second grade might be hard. This summer he got teeth surgery and his tonsils removed, which meant he got to eat a lot of ice cream.
Amia Ming, 10, Blue Ridge Elementary School, fifth grade
Her favorite subject in school is science, and she is most excited to learn about renewable energy resources this year. The coolest thing she did this summer was go roller skating with her uncle in Arizona.
Left: Aison Jenkins, 10, Blue Ridge Elementary School, fifth grade
Right: Aidrey Jenkins, 7, Blue Ridge Elementary School, second grade
Aison is most excited to learn about math this year because it is his favorite subject. The coolest thing he did this summer was spend time with his dad. Aidrey wants to learn how to write stories this year, and the coolest thing she did this summer was go swimming with her Nana.
Vincent Doninelli, 8, Blue Ridge Elementary School, third grade
He is starting the school’s gifted program, and he’s most excited to learn about multiplication and division in math class. He spent the summer with family in Osage County swimming and playing video games.
Millie Luther, 6 and a half, looks back at other arriving students while walking with her father, Wally Luther, to her first day of school Thursday at Grant Elementary School. Luther is entering first grade this year.
Vincent Doninelli, 8, Blue Ridge Elementary School, third grade
He is starting the school’s gifted program, and he’s most excited to learn about multiplication and division in math class. He spent the summer with family in Osage County swimming and playing video games.
Official enrollment numbers will be unavailable until late September, Baumstark said, but first-day enrollment was 19,288. That's up 228 students, or about 1.2%, from a year ago.
Baumstark said she anticipated enrollment would be higher compared to previous years, especially in the southern part of the district where there has been an increase in new neighborhoods.
The district is taking several steps to accommodate its growing population. Cedar Ridge Elementary School opened in fall 2018, and will host students from Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary for the 2019-20 school year, while the Locust Street building undergoes renovations.
Construction has also begun on a new middle school on Sinclair Road, and there are plans to add on to Rock Bridge Elementary in the coming months.
Along with the new additions, the district will have two anniversaries this year. Mill Creek Elementary will celebrate its 30th anniversary and Gentry Middle School will celebrate its 25th.
The district, which is one of the largest in Missouri, includes an early childhood development center, 21 elementary schools, six middle schools, four high schools and a technical school. The district did not experience any major issues during the first day, Baumstark said.
Meanwhile, the Missourian sent reporters to several schools to talk with children on the first day of classes. Here were there answers to some of the reporters' questions:
What are you most looking forward to learning about?
What do you think school will be like?
What was the most fun thing you did this summer?
Missourian reporters Ziye Kelsey Tang, Aiman Javed, Gaby Morera-Di Núbila and Helle Andreassen contributed to this story.
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.