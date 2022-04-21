When Nischelle Turner was younger, she hoped to work at a TV station in St. Louis or Kansas City. Now, after 25 years working in journalism across the country, she brought a lighthearted and casual mood back to her alma mater when speaking of her experience.
"It's surreal, it feels like home," she said.
Turner, a graduate from Rock Bridge High School and MU, spoke to students Thursday afternoon about her career, ranging from advice to anecdotes with celebrities. Turner co-hosts "Entertainment Tonight" and "Secret Celebrity Renovation," a show she also helps produce.
The event was hosted by the Columbia Public Schools Foundation in celebration of the foundation's 25th anniversary. She was also the featured speaker at the foundation's anniversary celebration event Thursday night.
Last week, as part of the celebration, the foundation delivered $2,500 checks to every school in the district and a couple of programs.
Turner sat casually on the stage, answering questions from the students about celebrity interactions, personal advice and different aspects of her career.
When asked about her reaction to receiving the position of host on "Entertainment Tonight," she cited it as a "lesson in surrender." After seven years at "Entertainment Tonight," she had let go of her dreams of hosting. And then, the opportunity came out of the blue.
"It was a chance for me to leave a legacy that I never thought I would be able to leave," Turner said.
When a student asked Turner about something she wished she knew while at Rock Bridge that she knows now, she spoke about how the things that made her feel like an outcast in high school were things that have helped her in her career. A comic book nerd in high school, she now reports on Marvel movies based on the same stories.
"Your weirdness will win," Turner said.
Turner was excited to visit her old high school and said the energy in the building felt the same as when she was a student. She said talking with students was the best part of coming back to visit Columbia. After Turner wrapped up onstage, students and former teachers alike crowded around her to catch up and ask more questions.
"It's crazy that someone with that type of media power shared some roots with my family," said Jason Bentley, a Rock Bridge student.
After sharing stories of meeting Oprah and traveling abroad, Turner left the students with some advice.
"My grandmother ... would always say to me, 'Dream bigger than your surroundings.'"