Erasing the stigma: Organizations work to support growing number of homeless students

Each morning, Mike Woods greets students at Rock Bridge High School.
“We don’t know what they went through the night before,” Woods said.
Woods is a home school communicator for Columbia Public Schools. He serves as a liaison between local families and the district to ensure students have the support and resources they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom. Woods helps students with issues ranging from attendance and participation to homelessness and poverty.
Many parents don’t trust the school district, he said.
“We have the opportunity to go back in there and repair that fence, if you will, put that bridge back together,” Woods said, “so all stakeholders are comfortable with what’s going on for their children.”
There are 24 home school communicators across the district. Woods is currently the only one at Rock Bridge, serving roughly 2,100 students.
Woods focuses on making positive connections between students and their schools. Plenty of kids “don’t flat out like school,” he said.
Motivation is one of the major obstacles students face when struggling in school. That is only exacerbated by issues like housing insecurity.
When students’ basic needs aren’t met, Woods said, it is that much harder to complete their schoolwork. Some students don’t have rides to school or a place to wash their clothes. Others might not have enough food at home or a consistent place to sleep.
Woods works with the district to provide struggling students with food, school supplies and transportation, as well as someone to talk to.
Across Columbia Public Schools, roughly 275 students are homeless. Michelle Baumstark, the district’s chief communications officer, said this number is “up significantly from our previous averages” but is likely still underreported.
Students and families have the opportunity to report their own homelessness status, but not everyone chooses to report. For example, if a student is couch surfing or staying at a friend’s house, they may feel they don’t fit the textbook definition of homeless. Students living in a hotel or motel may feel the same way.
Additionally, students often feel embarrassed or ashamed about their living situation. The district and community organizations are working together to change the stigma and make sure a range of needs are met.
Continuity in chaos
“Our biggest goal is to ensure that our students and families who are experiencing a loss of housing, or transitions, or a hard time in life don’t feel any different than any of our other students that come into the building,” said Carla London, the district’s chief equity officer.
The district provides all teachers and staff with resources about how to identify students who are homeless or dealing with related issues. A homeless student is officially defined as anyone who does not have access to a “fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence,” Baumstark said.
When a staff member identifies a potentially homeless student, the goal isn’t to get the student or their family in trouble.
“It’s not against the law to be poor or to not have housing,” London said. “... But rather to say, ‘What else can we do to support students and families? How can we help families feel safe coming to us to say (they’re) in need of assistance?’”
Each student and family has different needs. A major one is transportation, especially if families are moving around and don’t have a consistent place to stay.
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act provides guidelines, requirements and definitions related to youth homelessness. The law states that homeless students must have the option to attend the school they are enrolled in or transfer to a school closer to their current living situation.
When families are dealing with major life changes, London said, school may be the one constant. If a student wants to stick with their current school, the district will provide free transportation to and from hotels, motels, shelters and more — wherever students are, the district will go.
“We want there to be that continuity in their lives,” Baumstark said.
Andrew Grabau, the president of Heart of Missouri United Way, said his agency works with CPS and local organizations to ensure families staying in hotels and other locations receive services and support.
A little over 100 CPS students in such circumstances are picked up by buses, he said. The buses are contracted and paid for by the district and sometimes pick students up as an extension of regular bus routes.
‘Removing barriers to access’
Local agencies like United Way, Love Columbia and the Voluntary Action Center help pay for families’ long-term stays at hotels and motels.
Columbia Public Schools works directly with these organizations and others to ensure that all homeless students are accounted for and supported.
Ranita Norwood, the district’s homeless coordinator, holds quarterly meetings with organizations across Columbia.
Community organizations may catch warning signs that the district doesn’t, and vice versa. For example, London said parents may go to shelters before the district realizes a student is struggling.
CPS aims to “provide the same wraparound services at school that the community organization is providing,” London said.
Columbia is extremely resource-rich, London said, but linking people to the resources can be difficult, which is why it’s important to work together.
Woods collaborates with the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri to provide resources for any student who needs them. He has a storeroom of food and supplies at Rock Bridge.
The food bank provides a variety of products, like breakfast items, pasta, canned meats, sandwich supplies, produce and more. Woods has a list of students who use his food pantry. He prepares boxes of food for those students, applicable to the size of their families.
This allows students and their families to be fed over school breaks, weekends and on a daily basis.
“I just want to make sure everybody has enough food,” Woods said.
For elementary school students, in 2020 the food bank partnered with districts across mid-Missouri to create the Buddy Pack program. Buddy Packs are pre-packaged bags with easy-to-make meals and nonperishable food. They are given to students on the weekends who rely on free and reduced-price lunch during the school week.
Through this partnership, Buddy Packs are distributed to 7,500 children during the school year, serving 150 schools in 32 counties, according to the food bank’s website.
Community partnerships
Community partnerships to combat homelessness and poverty are common throughout Columbia.
Mark Kirchhoff is the program director for the Flourish Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing opportunities for youths who face economic and educational barriers. The program was founded by Veterans United employees.
Flourish works directly with students from Douglass High School, an alternative public school.
“We have an emergency and basic needs fund, so we can provide direct financial support for situations that need (it),” Kirchhoff said. “It’s really more preventative, so we can hopefully prevent a snowball effect.”
If a student gets behind on rent and bills, or their car breaks down, Flourish can step in to help.
“These things can have a huge impact on somebody’s housing and well-being and education,” Kirchhoff said.
Flourish also provides scholarships and workforce development internships for local students.
The organization offers Prep I and Prep II internships over the summer, both nine-week programs. The paid internships support Boone County youths who face barriers to employment, including students of color, foster care youths, students lacking resources, and more.
Students age 18-22 who are pursuing education after high school can earn up to $10,000 through the scholarship program, which is for members of underrepresented and marginalized communities.
Students must be attending a mid-Missouri college, university or trade/technical school to receive a scholarship, Kirchhoff said.
“Somebody from Boone County, we’d like to see them in a school that’s within Missouri to really help give back to the community,” he said.
The funds can be used for anything school-related, Kirchhoff said. Besides tuition, students can use the money for rent, school supplies and other needs.
Survival mode
Being homeless or dealing with unstable housing is a traumatic event, Kirchhoff said.
“You’re having to make decisions that most peers your age (don’t even have) on their radar,” Kirchhoff said. “I’d hate to be in that position where you not only have to navigate where you’re going to stay that night, but things like, ‘What am I going to eat?’ ‘Do I have clean clothes?’”
Youth homelessness looks a lot different than adult homelessness, Kirchhoff said. For example, most students aren’t sleeping at encampments.
But homeless students are often in survival mode, not knowing “if where they’re sleeping that night is going to be stable and if it’s going to be there tomorrow,” he said.
Grabau said that stressful situations typically lead to the release of cortisol, a stress hormone that keeps the body on high alert.
“The science is out there that when you increase that cortisol ... it impedes brain development and comprehension,” Grabau said.
When a family is displaced from their home, life gets inherently more stressful. Motels, for example, often don’t have kitchens or the necessary supplies to make food.
“We all know the challenges that are created from food insecurity in the mind of a child, when he or she has to sit and try to pay attention in school and how impossible that is for them,” Grabau said.
Children’s mental health may also deteriorate during times of housing insecurity. This comes from “the obvious stigma that’s created” when students are homeless or in unique situations, Grabau said.
United Way helps fund services that promote and strengthen the mental and physical health of families facing hardship. For children, some of these organizations include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia, Compass Health Network, Great Circle, Grade A Plus, Love Columbia, United Community Builders and First Chance for Children.
United Way provides grants across the board to help address gaps in education, health, basic needs and financial stability.
The primary goal throughout the community is to keep students safe, healthy and cared for.
“Our whole goal is to get them somewhere stable where they’re able to concentrate on things like ... education,” Kirchoff said, “and just being a kid.”