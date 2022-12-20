 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Evaluation technique meant to help administrators give teachers better feedback

Being a teacher in 2022 is demanding in a way it’s never been before. In a survey by the National Education Association earlier this year, 90% of responding teachers reported “feeling burned out” is a serious problem for them.

“Teachers feel like they are on a hamster wheel, and we’re always go, go, go,” said Meera Sood, who teaches sixth and seventh grade science at Smithton Middle School and chairs the district’s Professional Development Committee. The committee is responsible for selecting teaching standards used to evaluate the district’s 1,500 teachers.

Meera Sood teaches science to the 6th grade students

Meera Sood teaches science to the sixth graders Dec. 15, at Smithton Middle School in Columbia. Sood is chairperson of Columbia Public Schools’ Professional Development Committee, which is integral in the district’s teacher evaluation process.
Tom Hairston

Tom Hairston directs the Network with Educator Effectiveness, or NEE, which trains Columbia school administrators in the evaluation process.
Posters rest on the walls in the classroom

Posters brighten the walls of Meera Sood's classroom walls Dec. 15, at Smithton Middle School in Columbia. Sood found that children lost certain skills during the pandemic such as organizing themselves into teams.
Meera Sood writes on the board during her science class

Meera Sood writes on the board during her science class Dec. 15, at Smithton Middle School in Columbia. “Teachers feel like they are on a hamster wheel, and we’re always go, go, go,” Sood said, reflecting on the overall job of teachers right now.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 / Youth reporter, spring 2022. Reach me at coleschnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

  • Staff Photographer Summer 2021, Photo Editor 2021-2021, currently Assistant Director of Photography; You can reach me at mam9d2@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you