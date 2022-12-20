Evaluation technique meant to help administrators give teachers better feedback

Being a teacher in 2022 is demanding in a way it’s never been before. In a survey by the National Education Association earlier this year, 90% of responding teachers reported “feeling burned out” is a serious problem for them.
“Teachers feel like they are on a hamster wheel, and we’re always go, go, go,” said Meera Sood, who teaches sixth and seventh grade science at Smithton Middle School and chairs the district’s Professional Development Committee. The committee is responsible for selecting teaching standards used to evaluate the district’s 1,500 teachers.
The evaluation process is meant to help time-constrained teachers become more effective. Evaluations are not just about grading teachers but empowering them.
But getting evaluations done in recent years has been challenging. During the COVID-19 pandemic, remote learning and employees being out for illness were two of the main obstacles to regular and effective evaluations. Post-pandemic, the main hurdle has been time: prioritizing evaluations in the face of overloaded schedules.
A conversational technique started in the 2021-2022 school year may help administrators streamline quality feedback and save time. Principals and assistant principals, who generally do the evaluations, are learning to use specific language to help teachers make quick steps to improvement based on the teaching standards.
The technique, which emphasizes feedback, may also help teachers feel supported and relieve the burnout many are experiencing.
“We’re working as much as possible to provide that feedback to principals so that they could have better conversations that empower teachers a little bit more,” said Tom Hairston, director of the Network for Educator Effectiveness, or NEE, which trains Columbia’s administrators in the evaluation process.
NEE serves 55% of Missouri districts by providing a framework for teacher evaluations. The district’s Professional Development Committee chose the NEE method in 2017 as the approach to use in evaluating Columbia’s teachers.
A technique meant to empower teachers
Not all evaluations are as effective as others.
“We are learning more and more that feedback is the most important part of the whole evaluation process,” Hairston said.
A nationwide staffing shortage and enrollment numbers recovering from the pandemic mean administrators and teachers are especially busy, leaving little time for evaluations and even less time for feedback.
“Our principals are pulled in so many different directions during the day,” Sood said.
Administrators state-wide are visiting classes in their districts 25% less than they did pre-pandemic, according to Hairston.
This is where NEE comes in. It takes a research-based approach to help schools support their teachers. NEE created the technique for administrators to use to have more effective teacher feedback conversations. Columbia administrators have been trained in it for two summers so far, Hairston said.
“For feedback to be effective, teachers have to believe in it, and it also has to give them some tangible quick next steps,” Hairston said.
The technique guides the feedback conversation down one of four paths, providing specific language and approaches for each path. The goal is to foster the most effective conversation.
‘Learning how to go to school again’
Overall, the challenges teachers are dealing with are greater, making any process that could help support them more important than ever. Among the challenges: Classroom behavior is worse and attendance is lower than the 2018-19 school year, according to district data.
“Kids are learning how to go to school again,” district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Sood said she found her students lost important skills during the pandemic, including social savvy used on the blacktop and resilience in the classroom.
At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, Sood brought her students outside for a game of kickball. She asked them to organize themselves for the game, but they just stood around. She realized they had forgotten how to organize a game and pick teams.
Back in the classroom, students’ losses may seem worse. Sood said that when classes were online, students learned how to write brief answers just to get an assignment done and log out of Zoom.
Back in person, where teachers are able to better encourage and observe students, teachers expect more. Sood said that from her perspective, teachers are having to rebuild students’ ideas of resilience and pride in their work.
“It is a challenging time to be a teacher,” she said.
A focus on teaching standards
District-wide teaching standards are the basis of evaluations.
The Professional Development Committee — a diverse group of teachers elected by their peers — provides input on select teaching standards from among a much larger set provided by NEE, with the district administration making the final decision.
Currently, Columbia is focusing on three standards, in which teachers:
- Cognitively engage students in the content
- Monitor the effect of instruction on the whole class and individual learning
- Establish secure teacher-student relationships
Sood said the committee chose these standards because Marzano Research, which conducts national education research for schools, found them to be the most effective.
Teachers must choose one of these standards as a focus as a part of their professional development plan. They also must reflect on their professional development plan twice a year in a self-review that is submitted to an administrator. The administrator provides comments on the self-review.
A time to refocus
In addition to two reviews of their plans, the only other required reflection on the teacher’s chosen standard is during teacher evaluations. This often leaves little time for reflection in teaching schedules.
There isn’t much time to reflect, Sood said. “We have so many things on our plate.”
Evaluations provide a time to refocus, Hairston said.
The purpose of evaluations is to ensure teaching effectiveness in the classroom. Administrators visit teachers in their classrooms and score them from zero through seven, with 95% of Missouri teachers receiving a four, five or seven on evaluations, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Brief conversations for feedback
After that, the administrator and teacher are supposed to have a short — five to 10 minutes — conversation using the NEE conversational technique within a day or two of the classroom visit. This is a chance for teachers to provide context to what the administrator saw in addition to the NEE-guided feedback.
This conversation doesn’t always happen, Sood said. “You never know, a kid’s having a meltdown or they’re covering a class because of the sub shortage, and they’re not available to have that conversation.”
If these conversations don’t happen, critical feedback doesn’t happen.
The number of evaluations a year is determined based on the experience of the teacher. Teachers with five or fewer years in the district are visited the most, at a minimum of four times per year, and teachers with more than five years in the district are visited the least, at a minimum of twice per year.
Sood, who has been teaching for 30 years, said she doesn’t think this provides enough time for teacher feedback and reflection. And it’s fewer than NEE’s recommendation of six to 10 times a year.
Hairston said the number of visits is often limited by administrators’ time. Evaluations and professional development are only a small part of a principal’s duties, taking up about 1/8 of their time, he said.
Resources and advice
If a teacher is not meeting the standards, principals provide advice and connect them with resources, which could mean pairing a new teacher up with another teacher as a mentor or providing professional development material.
Sood said scheduling has been a barrier to her ability to be an effective mentor.
When teachers are provided with a mentor, it is challenging for them to find time to work together because it’s hard for school-day schedules to line up so that mentoring can occur.
If problems in the classroom are particularly severe, teachers and administrators will work together to create a plan, separate from the professional development plan, that will be revisited throughout the year.
These resources for improvement weren’t as readily available during the pandemic because evaluations were more infrequent due to many sick days and high turnover of teachers and administrators, Baumstark said.
With a return to in-person schooling, NEE’s technique is being tested to see if it can provide a way for teachers and administrators to use their limited time as effectively as possible to support a smooth recovery from the pandemic.