Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jesse Bartholomew stood in line at Smithton Middle School to see a Columbia Public Schools technician. Accompanied by her older sister, Haley, Jesse joined other students who needed help with their iPads on the first day of school. The problem for the Smithton seventh grader was her password.
For Jesse, Haley, a senior at Hickman High School, and roughly 18,400 other students in the district, it was the start of a school year like none other in memory. Because of the local rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Columbia School Board first pushed back its start date by two weeks then last Monday voted to begin all-virtual.
"Everything's completely different," Jesse said.
First-day enrollment across the district's three dozen schools and other learning centers was 18,413, according to spokesperson Michelle Baumstark. Last year, first-day enrollment was 19,288.
This year's first-day tally doesn't include students who enrolled Tuesday. Official enrollment numbers will be available after a head count day in late September, she said in an email.
Baumstark wrote in a text that there is "no singular reason other than COVID" for the first-day drop from last year to this.
"Some decided to wait a year to start kindergarten. Some are going to private (schools). Some are homeschooling," she wrote.
In the email, she said the district held 4,214 Zoom meetings Tuesday. Also, there were more than 58,000 logins to the district's student portal and more than 88,000 actions, which included accessing courses or submitting assignments, in Schoology, the district's learning management system.
On Friday, as students in kindergarten through eighth grade prepared to start classes, problems came up with their district-provided iPads stemming from modifications made by a third-party vendor. A video was sent out Monday to help students troubleshoot the problems, but those who needed more help could work in person with technicians at the elementary and middle schools.
"It's not ideal at all," Haley said of remote learning. Nevertheless, she and Jesse were both looking forward to their favorite subject: math.
Kamri Robinson, a sixth grader starting her first year at Smithton, was excited to meet people. She stood in line because her iPad wasn't connecting to the internet properly. Her favorite subject is English.
"I'm good at math," she said, "but I don't like it very much."
Kamri does love musicals, though, and hopes a school musical will still be possible this year.
Farther down the line, Smithton sixth grader Ashley Young stood with her father, Joseph Young. Ashley loves art class and is wondering how it will work during virtual school. She and her father needed to meet with a technician about using Zoom on Ashley's iPad.
"I'm hoping for the best," her father said about the new year. He'd like Ashley to be able to attend in person later on. "It helps with learning, I think," Young said.
By about 8:15 a.m., a line of at least 34 masked and distanced parents and students stretched from Smithton's hallway into the gymnasium as they waited for their turn with the techs.
Over at West Middle School, seventh grader Alonzo Simmons stood in line with his mother, Ashley Simmons, because he had problems with his iPad username and password. Alonzo's favorite subject is math, and he's excited to play basketball this year — it's his first year on the team.
Macey Hamm, another West seventh grader, was also looking forward to sports. She's on the volleyball team and has been attending conditioning practices over Zoom. Her first game is scheduled for Friday.
By 8:40 a.m., there were more than 40 people in the West line. Students and parents took turns going inside the school to meet with the techs. Closer to the front, Cheyenne and Americus Williamson waited to get help with Americus' iPad.
Cheyenne, an eighth grader at Lange Middle School, loves social studies, English and science. She hopes school will be back to normal for her middle school graduation. Meanwhile, Americus, a sixth grader at Lange, wants to be on the color guard.
The technicians began working in person Monday evening to resolve problems with students' iPads. Superintendent Peter Stiepleman tweeted a thank you to the techs and administrators who stayed past 7:30 p.m. at the Aslin Administration Building to help students and parents with the iPads.
Thank you so much. @arlamonroe, our COO Randy Gooch, Chief Equity Officer Carla London, and a commuted team of techs were onsite helping families way past the 7:30 end time. I know media specialists were heroes, too, meeting families at schools. Thanks for noticing! https://t.co/U19xjKL6oE— Peter Stiepleman (@PStieple) September 8, 2020
The technicians will continue to be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday at the middle school entrances and from 5 to 7 p.m. through Thursday at the administration building, 1818 W. Worley St.
On Tuesday afternoon, School Board member Blake Willoughby shared his take on the first day of school. "From my rounds of parents and teachers it sounds like today has been an exciting joy filled day," he tweeted.
From my rounds of parents and teachers it sounds like today has been an exciting joy filled day. Glitches and some quick maneuvering/thinking of our teachers in response, but energized kids and happy teachers/staff. #CPSBest #FirstDay— Blake Willoughby (@BlakeWilloughby) September 8, 2020