About three-fourths of Columbia Public School District families have opted for in-person classes in the upcoming school year.
Columbia Public Schools closed its enrollment survey Sunday, which allowed students to change their in-person or virtual enrollment preference originally sent to the district in late-June.
According to Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark, as of Monday, 76.4% of families are enrolling in in-person classes and 23.6% are opting for the fully virtual plan. Those numbers have changed slightly from the originals.
Superintendent Peter Stiepleman told KMIZ earlier this summer that of the families who had sent in responses, roughly 80% chose the in-person option.
“Any families that wished to change their original enrollment choice and did not do so by (Aug. 16) are being placed on a waiting list while the district works to complete student schedules, class assignments and staffing assignments,” Baumstark said in a written statement to the Missourian.
The in-person learning plan has tiered options based, in part, on the number of new coronavirus cases within district boundaries over a two-week span. This “14-day rate” is reported daily. The rate is just one of the factors that will go into the district’s announcement of “the daily mode indicator,” which will dictate which level of in-person, hybrid or virtual learning will be put in place.
Stiepleman will announce details for the start of the year Monday, according to the Columbia Public Schools’ fall 2020 reopening webpage. Students who have signed up for the virtual plan will continue virtual instruction regardless of the 14-day rate or the daily mode indicator.
Baumstark said all K-12 students will have electronic devices issued to them this fall, which is a change from the spring, when students from kindergarten to fourth grade were supplied with paper packets for remote learning.
To accommodate the additional need for internet access, the district is also expanding its hotspot program with more than $300,000 funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“Students without internet access or those who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch are the priority,” Baumstark said.
There is a process in place for families to request a hotspot, Baumstark said.
“The district is not an internet provider,” she said. “However, we are doing what we can to help students in need.”
April Ferrao has two sons at Hickman High School, a sophomore and a senior. Their family has chosen in-person enrollment.
“I felt like if they were in class at the beginning of the school year, they could get to know the teacher a little bit better,” said Ferrao. “They’ll get to understand how the teachers will communicate if they have a problem and get that more personal relationship. That way, if and when they do have to go online, they would feel more comfortable asking their teacher a question. They would feel more connected.”
Ferrao understands the benefits of the fully virtual option, but she said it’d be easier for her teenagers to switch from in-person to virtual than the other way around.
Sarah Howland, mother of two school-age children and a toddler, may seek resources outside of the district’s curriculum for her kindergartener and fourth grader enrolled in Derby Ridge Elementary. Her fourth grader is part of the Individualized Education Program, and she says he’s fallen behind since the schools closed in March.
“It was really hard to become a teacher, essentially,” said Howland, who had to quit her job when the schools closed. “There were no instructions for us, as far as the parents go. I mean, we’re having to refresh on things we haven’t done in 25 years. And they’ve changed everything. The way they do math is different now, and my son doesn’t understand the old way or the new way. And I don’t know how to help him there.”
Her son also struggles with reading, so they’ve been using online programs like Epic!, which the district offered a free one-month subscription. When that subscription ran out, her son was only able to access it for two hours per week, so they started using the Google Read Along app.
When she first started thinking about the fall, Howland was planning to enroll her children in the in-person option, but after hearing more about the district’s plans, she was skeptical it would be logistically feasible for her fourth grader to limit contact to a small group of other kids due to the specificities of his IEP.
“They say that (children with IEPs) are going to receive the services they need, but there’s no explanation about how,” said Howland. “They cannot explain to me how they can keep it in a small group.”
Although firm in her decision to opt for the virtual option, Howland is concerned about the increased screen time for both of her children, especially her kindergartener. But it seems like the safest option for her family right now.
“I just don’t feel like it’s worth risking my kids’ life, my life, my toddler’s life,” she said. “Any of our lives.”