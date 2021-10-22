Millions of federal dollars will not reach Missouri school districts this month, causing some potential problems . Columbia Public Schools had hoped $23.5 million dollars of federal relief money would be appropriated in October.
Now, it appears that the district, and districts across the state, will have to wait until 2022 for state lawmakers to appropriate the funds.
"It is unfortunate, but it does not surprise me that the funds will not be appropriated this month as planned," Heather McArthur, the district chief financial officer for CPS, said in an email Thursday.
The district has already budgeted the money it is expecting to receive. Including $2.5 million for tutoring and stipends, and $11.5 million for HVAC improvements. The district is holding off on creating additional work for teachers — and, by extension, paying the stipends to teachers — as they await the go-ahead from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE.
Stipends can only be issued based on work performed, McArthur said. The district cannot make flat additions to teacher salaries with the funds.
On Oct. 7, the U.S. Department of Education approved Missouri's plan for use of Elementary and Secondary School Education Emergency Relief Funds, putting $654 million of federal relief money on the table. The funds are being applied in accordance with the American Rescue Plan to help school districts recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, it's been a waiting game for DESE and state school districts. The department is awaiting spending authority from the legislature.
"DESE continues to communicate to state officials and legislators the need for this authority to move forward," Mallory McGowin, chief communications officer for DESE, said in an email Monday.
ESSER funds are reimbursement-based, meaning districts need to spend money to get money. DESE cannot provide reimbursement to districts until the legislature has provided spending authority, McGowin said.
Columbia Public Schools had hoped the funds would be appropriated this month, as the district seeks to bridge the gap of a decrease in property tax revenue of about $5.5 million. The district looked forward to having ESSER funds take several capital projects off the operating budget, providing additional budget flexibility.
The district kept the potential funds out of its 2021-2022 operating budget, to minimize risks associated with the uncertain timetable of the funds distribution, McArthur said.
The wait for state lawmakers to appropriate the funds may cause delays in capital projects, McArthur said, though the district does most of its construction and capital improvements in the summer.
"The delay could definitely cause supply chain issues since entities all over the country will be trying to spend the funds on HVAC and air quality improvements in buildings," she said.
The deadline for districts to spend the funds is Sept. 30, 2024. However, states must have funds disbursed within a year of receipt. McArthur doesn't foresee the district struggling to spend the funds by the September 2024 deadline.
As of now, there's no immediate timetable for the distribution, as a special session of the legislature within the next few weeks doesn't seem likely.
"To do a supplemental appropriation, it takes the entire legislature," Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, said after a meeting of the Missouri House subcommittee on educational appropriations Wednesday. "There's nothing I know of being discussed at this point."
The Missouri General Assembly will convene Jan. 5, Kelli Jones, communications director for Gov. Mike Parson, said in an email Friday. It typically takes until April for the supplemental budget to pass, which would include the ESSER III funds.
"Once the budgets are signed by the governor (deadline is June 30), the funds would be available," Jones said.