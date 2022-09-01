A federal judge ruled in favor of Columbia Public Schools in a case in which an employee alleged retaliation for saying there were racial disparities in the district's gifted education program. 

Beth Winton, the secondary gifted education coordinator and a teacher of students in the gifted program, said the district didn't hire her for two positions — as principal of elementary gifted services and Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID) coordinator — because she said the criteria the district used to identify gifted students discriminated by race. 

Download PDF Judge's ruling in CPS retaliation case
