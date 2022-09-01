A federal judge ruled in favor of Columbia Public Schools in a case in which an employee alleged retaliation for saying there were racial disparities in the district's gifted education program.
Beth Winton, the secondary gifted education coordinator and a teacher of students in the gifted program, said the district didn't hire her for two positions — as principal of elementary gifted services and Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID) coordinator — because she said the criteria the district used to identify gifted students discriminated by race.
Winton sued for compensatory damages, coverage of her attorneys' fees and "all other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper," according to the civil suit. It was filed in the 13th Circuit Court for Boone County in March 2021 but moved to federal court in April 2021.
On Aug. 19, U.S. District Court Judge Brian Wimes approved the district's motion for a summary judgment in one count.
"The uncontroverted facts demonstrate none of the individuals responsible for the allegedly retaliatory failure to hire were aware of Plaintiff's allegedly protected activity at the time Plaintiff was not hired," according to the ruling. "As such, Plaintiff cannot prove causation."
Wimes dismissed a second count, which alleged the district violated Title VI, with prejudice. Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race and national origin, among other factors. When a count is dismissed with prejudice, the same claim can't be refiled in that court.
Calls to Winton's lawyer were not immediately returned.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email that the ruling confirms the district's gifted program and hiring practices are exceptional.
"(W)e believe in our equity statement that we will 'accept, embrace, and empower students and staff in their individual identities to establish and sustain human dignity, justice, equitable treatment, and inclusiveness in the classroom and workplace,'" she said.