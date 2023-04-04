Voters elected April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman to fill three open seats on the Columbia School Board.
Ferrao was the top vote-getter out of the seven candidates Tuesday evening with 11,521 votes. Harper received the second-highest total with 9,642 votes. Lyman, in third place and the final candidate to win a spot on the board, garnered 8,821.
The elected candidates will replace outgoing board members Helen Wade, David Seamon and Chris Horn.
Ferrao is the president of the Hickman High School Parent Teacher Student Association. She ran on supporting teachers and improving student achievement.
Final results came in around 9 p.m. Ferrao jumped up and down as she told attendees she received the most votes of any candidates that night. The crowd erupted in applause.
"I am feeling super excited," Ferrao said. "I was a little exuberant... I couldn't have done this, of course, without my family, my husband, my kids and my mom."
Ferrao said she looks forward to tackling issues of policy on the board. She also hopes to increase student and parent representation in policy discussions.
Harper, a state attorney and former special education teacher, said he wants to bring his combination of legal and educational experience to the board.
Harper celebrated with his wife and friends at Southside Pizza & Pub, alongside Gregg Bush and supporters. It was also his birthday.
Before the results came in, the watch party brought out a birthday cake — one store bought and a German chocolate cake that Harper’s wife and daughter made. Everyone gathered around and sang “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.”
“I made the icing,” Harper said. “Because I didn’t trust them.”
With his win was finalized, Harper beamed.
“I feel good. I feel confident. I’m very happy,” Harper said. “It was a lot of work. I feel like I put my all in and I got the result I was hoping for.”
Lyman, a loan officer at Veterans United and a lifelong Columbia resident, ran on listening to the district’s many voices and bringing schools into the future, using the slogan, "Forward. Together."
He held a small gathering with family and friends at Shakespeare’s Pizza — West, huddled around a laptop “constantly refreshing” election results as they came in.
“It’s been a great 100 days, meeting lots of people and talking to lots of people,” Lyman said. “The next three years, the next 1,000 plus days are going to be fun putting that idea and those visions together and continuing to talk to those people.”
Four candidates lost the race. Former GOP state representative Chuck Basye received 7,732 votes. Horn, the incumbent candidate, received 7,467 votes; James Gordon received 6,950 and John Potter had 6,580.
Basye and Potter had a joint watch party at D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar. There were a few dozen people in attendance.
Basye said he felt “absolutely fine” after losing the race.
“My main goal after winning my court case was to expose what’s happening in the district,” Basye said. He sued Columbia Public Schools in January after not initially being accepted as a candidate. A judge ruled that the board and district violated state statute by not accepting him, and Basye was added to the ballot.
Basye said now that it’s on the record that the winning candidates want to implement change on the board, “we’ll see if things get addressed.”
Horn watched results roll in alongside close family and friends at Peak Sport & Spine. He said although he has had better days, he was grateful for the people he had around him.
He said he is not worried about the district and plans to support the newly elected board members.
“This district and this community will always come on top,” Horn said. “Regardless of whether we agree or disagree, we have to come from a position of support and that’s what I will do.”
Gordon, a data analyst and district parent, addressed his election watch party at Cafe Berlin after reading the results on his phone.
“I will not be joining the CPS board, but I’m glad that the CMNEA candidates won and that’s what matters,” he said.
He thanked his wife, the Rev. Molly Housh Gordon for being his “inspiration” throughout his run, and his campaign manager Brittany Hughes for being his “copilot.”
Despite the results, Gordon wants to continue advocating for incorporating joy and hope into politics, rather than “fear mongering.”
“I want to keep doing that, I don’t know what role that means for me,” he said.
Potter said he felt “pretty good” after his loss. He pushed for district-wide removal of equity education and Standards Referenced Grading in his campaign.
“The election still brought change to the board even though it wasn’t me and Chuck who won,” Potter said.
He added that his Facebook page, CoMo Citizens for CPS Accountability and Transparency will still be active.
Missourian reporters Sophie Chappell, Sarah Rubinstein, Yasmeen Saadi and Max Dike contributed to this article.