Voters elected April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman to fill three open seats on the Columbia School Board.

Ferrao was the top vote-getter out of the seven candidates Tuesday evening with 11,521 votes. Harper received the second-highest total with 9,642 votes. Lyman, in third place and the final candidate to win a spot on the board, garnered 8,821.

