April Ferrao Portrait

“It never crossed my mind that I wouldn’t continue serving CPS,” Columbia School Board candidate April Ferrao says. “And so in thinking about how I wanted to do that moving forward, the School Board made for a logical move.”

 Lin Choi/Missourian

When April Ferrao made the decision to run for the Columbia School Board, she had to quit her job at the city's Health Department, one of her favorite jobs ever.

City law states employees must take a leave of absence if they run for public office and resign immediately if they are elected. This reality put Ferrao, who had worked for the city for just about a year, in a difficult spot. She initially took a leave, but it expired Monday, she said.

