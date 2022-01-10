The president of Columbia’s largest teachers’ union cautioned school board members of the adverse effects of its December decision to repeal the district-wide mask mandate during a Monday night meeting.
But despite a petition calling for the board to reconsider its mask mandate, audience members in a sparsely filled room had little public comment to add in support of the reinstatement of the district’s previous mitigation strategies.
“Many educators and students alike are concerned for their health given the change in mitigation protocols,” said Noelle Gilzow, Columbia Missouri National Teacher’s Association president.
The board voted 4-3 to drop the district’s mask mandate at the December board meeting, where the majority of speakers during public comment opposed the extension of the mandate. The decision has been in effect since Jan. 4, the first day back to school since winter break.
Since then, a petition urging the board to reconsider its December decision has garnered over 2,000 signatures.
CMNEA conducted a survey of its teachers and the results showed a preference for a mask mandate. “Preliminary data trends show the overwhelming majority of educators feel uncomfortable with the new masking and quarantine procedures,” Gilzow said.
The board did not include any items on the agenda related to COVID-19 protocols despite superintendent Brian Yearwood urging masks in the face of a spike in COVID-19 cases in an email he sent to district stakeholders on Thursday. The district’s current COVID-19 plan gives the superintendent the power to impose a district-wide mask mandate.
As of Monday, there were 2,032 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, the second-highest active cases number at any point in the pandemic, according to the Boone County Department of Health and Human Services.
“With no COVID item on the agenda tonight, you sent us the message that CPS is not listening,” CoMo for Progress organizer Rebecca Shaw said during public comment to board members. Shaw was one of just three members of the public who spoke, and the only one to expressly support the reinstatement of a mask mandate.
Board member Katherine Sasser was disappointed that COVID-19 wasn’t on the agenda.
“While I’m aware that we cannot add an item to the agenda at this time, due to Sunshine Law, I just want to flag that I think it’s critical that we have COVID updates from administration at our meetings,” Sasser said. Sasser was one of the board members who opposed the removal of a mask mandate at December’s board meeting.
Earlier Monday, about 100 students briefly walked out of class at Hickman High School to protest the district’s lack of a mask requirement.
“I wasn’t initially super upset,” Hickman student Alice Carter told KOMU 8. “But then after COVID cases started to spike again and people still didn’t wear their masks, I was really upset.
“I feel like the school’s top priority should be student safety,” Carter added.
There are 145 Columbia Public Schools students currently positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, and the district saw 60 new cases on Jan. 5, the highest single-day number of the school year, according to the district’s case tracker.
Vote of confidence in Yearwood
Also Monday, the board approved a letter of intent to extend Superintendent Brian Yearwood’s contract through June 30, 2025. Five board members approved, two abstained.
Monday’s vote begins the process of extending Yearwood’s contract, but more action is required. It was also meant as a vote of confidence in the superintendent.
In other business, an $80 million bond plan to fund two elementary schools will make its way to the ballots of Columbia residents in April after the Columbia School Board voted unanimously to move forward with the plan Monday.
The plan will not raise the public tax rate and would need 57% voter approval to go into effect in April. The $80 million would be acquired by the district in two $40 million installments in the summer of 2022 and 2024 if it passes on the ballot.
The bonds would go toward building two new elementary schools as a part of a larger initiative that has been in place since 2006 to address overcrowding and security issues in schools.
“We must be able to keep our buildings safe for our scholars,” Yearwood said in a presentation of the bond plans.
One of the new schools would be built on the John Warner Middle School campus and would be scheduled to open in the 2024-2025 school year. The other school would open in the 2026-2027 school year, but a location has not yet been decided.