In a special session, the board voted to interview Karen Hayes, Andrea Lisenby and Jan Mees to fill the 10 months remaining in former board member Katherine Sasser's term.
The three will be interviewed in another special session that will start about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the district's Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. The session will be preceded by the board's annual budget hearing, which starts at 5 p.m.
According to their applications:
Hayes taught in the district from 2001 to 2005.
Lisenby, who serves on Superintendent Brian Yearwood’s Special Education Committee, ran for the board in 2022.
Mees served four terms on the board beginning in 2007 and was board president for three years.
Sasser resigned May 8 because she is moving to another state. Members of the seven-person board serve for three years. The position is unpaid.
Whoever is selected will begin serving Monday at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the full board. That person may run for a full term in the April 2024 election.