Three out of 13 applicants for a vacancy on the Columbia School Board were selected as finalists Monday evening.

In a special session, the board voted to interview Karen Hayes, Andrea Lisenby and Jan Mees to fill the 10 months remaining in former board member Katherine Sasser's term.

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2023. Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy. Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

