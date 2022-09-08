The Finance Committee of Columbia Public Schools recommended that the district go ahead and issue the first of two $40 million installments to be used for a series of capital projects. The installments make up an $80 million bond issue voters approved in April.

The committee's resolution will go before the Columbia School Board on Monday for a vote.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 reporter, Fall 2022 Studying print journalism with an interest in education Reach me at martamieze@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fall 2022 K-12 education reporter studying journalism and minoring in sociology and Italian. Reach me at maggietrovato@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you