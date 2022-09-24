In recognition of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, First Chance for Children will host a number of events starting Saturday.
Saturday, First Chance for Children will host its first 5K Diaper Dash at 7 a.m. Then, the group will host a ribbon-cutting and open house on Monday to officially kick off the week and celebrate a new playground at the organization's main office.
"We want families to know we have this resource for you, but we want our community to be aware that it's a need," Gay Litteken, the executive director for First Chance for Children, said.
Nationally, one in three families cannot afford diapers. According to a document from the National Diaper Bank Network, families spend approximately $80 per month on diapers. Diapers are not included in many nationally funded programs, including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
In the state of Missouri, diapers are also taxed as a luxury good.
"We have a lot of parents that have to choose between gas for their car or diapers for the week," Litteken said. "That's a hard decision for any parent to make. We don't want them to have to make those choices."
The Baby Bags program at First Chance for Children provides diapers and wipes for 11 counties in mid-Missouri. The most recent additions are in Monroe and Marion counties.
"I am from Hannibal," Verena Wilkerson, the Baby Bags Diaper Bank Coordinator, said. "That's in Marion County. So for me to be able to get to serve my hometown ... it's pretty awesome."
Wilkerson said she loves serving the community and working with partners and volunteers.
"It's personal. I am a single mom of two. Parenting is hard by itself," Wilkerson said. "It's even more challenging when you don't have those basic needs to provide for your children."
Not having access to diapers can create health problems for children, as parents may stretch diaper use longer than what is sanitary and safe, Litteken said.
Diaper need affects parents. According to a document from the National Diaper Bank Network, "57% of parents experiencing diaper need who rely on childcare said they missed an average of four days of school or work in the past month because they didn't have diapers."
Last year, a little over 7,000 packages of diapers were distributed across mid-Missouri. This year, that number is expected to double, Litteken said. 25 diapers are in a package.
During the pandemic, the cost of diapers increased by 14%. Litteken attributes the pandemic and the economy as reasons for the price increase.
"This is huge. This helps us, you know, get the word out to the community that we need your help," Wilkerson said. "We can't do this without you."