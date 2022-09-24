In recognition of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, First Chance for Children will host a number of events starting Saturday.

Saturday, First Chance for Children will host its first 5K Diaper Dash at 7 a.m. Then, the group will host a ribbon-cutting and open house on Monday to officially kick off the week and celebrate a new playground at the organization's main office.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at sara.george@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you