A new organization meant to support Boone County high school students is starting to gain momentum.
Flourish Youth MOVE is a youth-led group whose mission is to create safe spaces for high school-aged people and provide resources for them. It's meant to be an outlet for youth to be heard and a place where they can foster positive change.
It is a local chapter of Youth MOVE National, a nonprofit dedicated to uniting the voices of youth nationwide through chapters. Flourish Youth MOVE is affiliated with Flourish Initiative, which works to increase opportunities for youth who face economic and educational barriers.
In February, Boone County Children’s Services Board entered into a contract with Flourish, which included money to help establish Flourish Youth MOVE.
At meetings over the summer, some young people in Boone County voted to put their focus, at least initially, on reducing gun violence and life skills classes.
“We are mainly focused on creating safe spaces in Boone County, particularly the Third Ward in Columbia" because of gun violence there, said Mel Constantine Miseo, an adult supporter of Flourish Youth MOVE.
Life skills classes are being planned, with potential topics including personal finance, budgeting, taxes, cooking, arts and mental health, said Miseo, who is also a program coordinator for Flourish Initiative.
Flourish Youth MOVE held its first social event — a Halloween party that attracted about 20 people.
Fin Crowder, a member of the leadership committee with Flourish Youth MOVE, has been with the group since it started.
“I have seen so many times, myself, and my peers and other youth around the area have not been heard when they know when they are talking about,” Crowder said.
Witnessing the youth who came out to the committee action planning meetings last summer and hearing that they felt heard are among Crowder’s favorite things in working with the chapter.
“Seeing at least the small group we have so far and all the youth that come and feel like their voices are heard and that they can make a difference," Crowder said. “I am an older youth at this point, and I remember middle school me, 14 years old, thinking my voice has no power and wanting to be able to change that.”
Crowder said the important takeaway is that the new organization is here to help youth.
"We are here to be on your side. We are here to help you speak up and fight for whatever you need, whether it be as small as a class change or as big as changing a law in Missouri,” Crowder said. “If you want to do it, we are here to help you. We want to make sure every youth voice in Boone County is heard.”