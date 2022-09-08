To keep kids in the classroom this fall, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that children 6 months and older get the flu vaccine, according to a news release Tuesday from the organization. 

As students resume pre-COVID-19 pandemic activities, flu infection rates are expected to grow. The COVID-19 safety precautions in place during previous school years likely caused a decrease in influenza infections, according to the release.

