To keep kids in the classroom this fall, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that children 6 months and older get the flu vaccine, according to a news release Tuesday from the organization.
As students resume pre-COVID-19 pandemic activities, flu infection rates are expected to grow. The COVID-19 safety precautions in place during previous school years likely caused a decrease in influenza infections, according to the release.
"Well one of the reasons the American Academy of Pediatrics put out these recent recommendations is because they noticed over the past couple of years, during the COVID time the rate of vaccination was way down," said Dr. Chris Wilhelm, a pediatric doctor with MU Health Care. "And I think that was just population hesitancy and the whole debate over the vaccines in general."
Only 55% of children were vaccinated for influenza during last year's flu seasons, according to the release.
“We should not underestimate the flu, especially when other respiratory viruses like COVID-19 are circulating within our communities," Kristina Bryant, a fellow of the AAP, said in the release. "Besides making your child miserable and wreaking havoc on your family’s routine, influenza can also be serious and even deadly in children.”
Children who are eligible for both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine can get both during the same visit and depending on the child’s health and age, they can receive either the inactivated influenza vaccine, which is administered as an intramuscular injection, or the attenuated influenza vaccine, which is taken as a nasal spray.
MU Health Care has appointments available to receive the flu vaccine, along with other providers in Columbia.
"I would say that just because the child is vaccinated, that does not protect the entire family, everybody needs to be vaccinated," Wilhelm said.