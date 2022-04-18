Angela Jolley, a former Columbia Public Schools employee, is suing the district, alleging she was run out from her position after she shared concerns and photographs related to seclusion and isolation of students with disabilities.
The civil suit was filed April 12 in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court. It states district administration retaliated against Jolley, who had been a learning specialist at the Center of Responsive Education (CORE), after she told the district she photographed wooden, locked boxes that students were sent to for “time out” and publicly shared her concerns with district officials and state lawmakers. The photos were subsequently obtained by news outlets and the subject of reporting.
In September 2019, Jolley told district administration she had taken the photos “and about her concerns that caused her to take the pictures,” according to the suit. This followed a meeting with members of district staff in which Jolley and others were told “we will find out who did this.” She found this threatening and told administration the truth because she worried her peers would be punished, the suit states.
At the end of 2019-2020 school year, Jolley was told she would not be allowed to return to the CORE building the next school year and was forced to move into a new position at the Rosetta Avenue Learning Center, according to the suit. Toward the end of the 2020-2021 school year, she was told she would not be able to return to Rosetta the next school year, either.
The lawsuit maintains that with limited job choices, Jolley later tried to apply as a substitute teacher in the district, but the district allegedly barred her from substituting.
“Plaintiff is being barred from substituting in her home school district due to her past reports regarding unsafe conditions for disabled children at CPS,” it states.
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the district had not yet been formally served, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
“We cannot comment specifically on pending or ongoing litigation,” Baumstark said. “However, the district is confident in its employment decisions and intends to vigorously defend itself.”
The lawsuit states Jolley was concerned by the district’s use of private contractor Specialized Education Services Inc. (SESI) to assist students with disabilities at CORE. She reported that the contractor’s disciplinary tactics for students with special needs were more aggressive than deescalating and that SESI’s handbook deemed use of isolation and seclusion practices on students appropriate in disciplinary settings.
“During the 2019-2020 school year, children were heard crying from inside the boxes and students were heard screaming to be let out of the boxes,” the lawsuit reads. It adds students were also locked in a storage closet and file cabinet room and “urinated while locked in these spaces” at the CORE building.
The suit also describes a situation at Rosetta, in which Jolley witnessed another district educator yelling at a child. Jolley also said she was told during her time at Rosetta that the educator threatened to drag a student, who was participating in a sit-strike, across the playground if the student didn’t stand up.
Jolley is seeking compensatory damages “for her costs and attorneys’ fees, for post-judgment interest, and for such other relief as this Court deems just and proper.”
A new seclusion and restraint policy, which will go before the Columbia School Board for a vote May 9, includes a section prohibiting retaliation by the district against anyone for providing information or reporting a violation to the policy.