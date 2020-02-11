Eric Johnson has been selected as the Jim L. King Missouri High School Principal of the Year by The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals for 2020–21. The group selected Johnson from more than 900 high school principals in Missouri, according to a news release.
Johnson, the former principal of Hickman High School from 2014 to 2017, now serves as the principal of Winnetonka High School in the North Kansas City School District.
Johnson worked as an assistant principal at Hickman for four years before becoming principal and taught English prior to that at Rock Bridge High School. He received his doctorate in educational leadership from MU.
During Johnson's time as principal at Winnetonka, the school was named an AVID National Demonstration Site, becoming the first school in Missouri to earn the status. He also fostered a "college-going culture" at Winnetonka, the release said.
"Dr. Johnson's ability to engage students, staff and community, and focus all stakeholders on the work of ensuring all learning is student-centered, was immediately evident," Shannon Lawson, Winnetonka assistant principal, said in the release.