What started as a high school civics project is now an initiative in public middle and high schools in Columbia — providing free period products in every girls bathroom.
In a perfect world, period products would be equivalent to toilet paper, said Shruti Gautam, a recent Rock Bridge High School graduate who started the project when she was a freshman.
“Products should be available in every bathroom,” she said. “No one would have to talk about it because it would just be a given.”
Four years ago, Gautam noticed that many sanitary product dispensers in bathrooms were either empty or damaged. Even when the machines were in working order, students needed to insert quarters to buy the products.
“These products should be seen as just as much of a necessity as toilet paper,” Gautam said. “This isn’t charity.”
She pitched her idea to Jen Rukstad, then principal of the high school. It was just as simple as, “Can it be free and accessible?” Gautam said.
Rukstad connected her with former Superintendent Peter Stiepleman and district Chief Equity Officer Carla London. Gautam and London discussed the pervasiveness of period poverty and how some girls have to stay home monthly because of a lack of access to products.
“I was able to confirm her data that students miss school for these issues,” London said. Gautam’s proposal fit the mission of her department — to close gaps in access for students.
Gautam and a group of friends began a pilot program to stock baskets of high-quality products in the bathrooms at Rock Bridge.
The type of products mattered, she said. Many girls didn’t want to use the commercial-grade items they sold in school bathroom dispensers, such as tampons with cardboard applicators.
“I should be able to want to use any of the products,” Gautam said.
Her peers supported the initiative and began to restock the baskets even before she did.
“Someone started a take-one, give-one-back type of thing, which was really sweet,” she said.
The next year, the program became an official line item in the district’s budget to provide free products in all middle and high school bathrooms, London said.
While the district wants to continue having student involvement, Gautam wants the district to mostly take over the effort.
“But the whole point was that this shouldn’t be something students have to be involved with,” she said. “I don’t really want any other kids later on having to go and restock their products and go through all that hassle.”
Then the pandemic struck, and momentum on the project stalled.
“It became difficult to move the expansion forward,” Gautam said.
But she was unwilling to give up and pushed to have the products delivered.
“We were like ‘Hey, can we get these on the school buses delivering food and in the classrooms when we are back in person?’” she said.
The answer was no. So this spring, Gautam went directly to the Columbia School Board to press her case.
After being honored at the beginning of the meeting for receiving the Prudential Spirit of Community Award, Gautam stayed an additional three hours to give public comment.
When her turn came, she told the board she appreciated the recognition but would rather see them live up to their promises. After the meeting, London assured her that despite a setback during the pandemic, steps had been taken to continue the initiative.
“Our priority shifted to double cleaning and triple cleaning all the surfaces in all the buildings, but we never lost momentum,” London said. “We always kept (the period product initiative) in the foreground of our minds.”
Even though Gautam has graduated and is leaving Columbia to attend Harvard University in the fall, she said she trusts that the project will move forward and is grateful for the school district’s efforts.
The district, meanwhile, has been impressed by her spirit and perseverance.
“It’s always wonderful to have students engaged in their school-community and to use the inquiry and critical thinking skills they’ve developed to solve problems or support others,” said Michelle Baumstark, the district’s spokesperson.
“This is a prime example of a student taking a real-world issue and finding a way to develop a system to address it.”
Looking ahead, Gautam said she wants the products made available in all bathrooms and locker rooms in the district.
“These products should be available for anyone who menstruates, regardless of sex,” she said.
The pandemic demonstrated that is is important for this to be a school program, she said. Schools are community centers, Gautam added.
“It is a school district’s job to make it as easy as possible for a kid to be able to learn, and this is part of that.”