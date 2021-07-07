The estate of a former middle school teacher has given a $1 million donation to the Columbia Public Schools Foundation. The announcement was made Wednesday.
Kathryn McLeod was a physical education teacher for 24 years at Jefferson and West junior high schools. McLeod, who was known as “Kay,” died Sept. 26, 2019, at the age of 92.
This is the largest donation the foundation has received in its history, said Cindy Mustard, president of the foundation’s board of directors.
The money will be used to provide grants to students and teachers, and there are plans to create scholarships in McLeod’s memory.
“We are so incredibly appreciative of Kay and her estate for their generosity with the enormous donation,” Mustard said in a prepared statement.
“This gift will allow the foundation to continue its mission of supporting students in a meaningful way that will pay tribute to Kay’s dedication to education.”
The Columbia Public School Foundation has been a private, not-for-profit organization led by community volunteers for 25 years, according to its website. It is dedicated to improving public education through funding.
Before McLeod’s donation, more than $1.4 million had been allocated to enhance education in public schools.
McLeod and her husband, James, began their teaching careers with Columbia Public Schools in 1948. She taught at schools in the system until 1972, when the couple moved to El Paso.
She continued her teaching career in Texas until 2001, retiring at age 74.
“She loved teaching, absolutely,” said Gary McLeod, her brother-in-law, after Wednesday’s announcement. “It was her calling.”
After retiring, she worked with students from The International Baccalaureate, a nonprofit educational foundation with five global centers that offers programs for students 3 through 19.
In 2013, McLeod received the Columbia Public School Foundation’s Hall of Leaders Retired Educator Award. Accepting the award, she noted how it was both difficult and rewarding to be a teacher.
“Working with various educational institutions and programs introduced me to many incredible young people,” she said at the time. “This I will always treasure. Thanks to the Columbia Public School system for being a big part of this.”
McLeod’s brother-in-law said she had been planning to donate the money since the 1970s.
“What she told me was, ‘I am so grateful to Columbia Public Schools for giving Mac and me an opportunity to teach, and I need to repay them.’”