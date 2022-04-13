JEFFERSON CITY − Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, wants to change the way education costs are paid for foster care students with special needs.
Some of the children who reside in treatment facilities are kept there for school instead of attending the districts in which they live, because school officials have determined they are in need of special care their school cannot provide.
The schools get paid for educating those students, even though they don't attend, Kelly said. So the state ends up funding their education at the residential facilities. Under legislation Kelly has proposed, the districts would cover those costs.
"A lot of children placed in such residential foster care experience severe trauma," Kelly said during House floor debate Tuesday. "This (House Bill 2376) is about making sure we do right by the kids who are in our care and have extraordinary challenges," she said, by making sure the funds are applied toward ensuring the children receive their education elsewhere.
Supporters for the bill have said that some facilities are losing funds in order to educate these children.
The bill states that for purposes of determining funding for their education, the physical location of where they reside would be determined as their school district. The school district where these educational services are being provided must pass through at least 80% of state and local funding on a per pupil basis to the residential facility where the child resides.
Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, said the bill unfairly puts the entire burden of financing education for foster children on those districts having such residential care facilities.
Kelly said kids are placed into state foster care because they need to go where it is best for them. In that case, the local school has an obligation to pay for their education.
"The intent is that the school and the residential facility work together where these children are currently enrolled, at their place of residence, to pay the bills to ensure that we are giving them what they need to be properly educated," she said.
Kelly pointed out that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) had also stated that this proposal would not impact the foundation formula of local schools.
The Missouri Foundation Formula, established in 2004-05, was created to ensure every school district has enough funding to provide an adequate education for students, no matter where they live.
Kelly also added another amendment stating the school district would also have to ensure children under foster care are receiving education substantially similar to the curriculum and standards of the public schools at the same time.