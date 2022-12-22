Seven people total have filed to run for the Columbia School Board in the April 4 election, competing for one of three available positions.
The terms are three years and unpaid. The three seats opening in the spring belong to President David Seamon, Vice President Chris Horn and board member Helen Wade.
Dean Klempke Jr.
Klempke, 48, is a retired public school teacher and currently a Realtor. He is a father of three, two of whom graduated from Columbia Public Schools.
He started his career as a teacher at age 22 and later began teaching in Columbia Public Schools. During his 22 years with the school district, he taught at Lange Middle School and Gentry Middle School. He was also an officer for the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
“I dedicated most of my life to the school district,” he said.
Klempke is a first-time candidate; he said running for school board is a way for him to help people.
If elected, Klempke said he will address the problem of retaining teachers and substitute teachers. He said kids need a consistent presence in the classroom, especially since education was disrupted during the pandemic.
April Ferrao
Ferrao, 53, works for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. She is a mother of two, one of whom graduated from Columbia Public Schools in 2021. The other is set to graduate in 2023.
Ferrao has also been volunteering at Columbia Public Schools for 15 years. Her experience includes serving on executive boards within PTAS, tutoring students and advocating for them.
She said that running for the school board “seems like the next logical step in my commitment to CPS.”
If elected, Ferrao wants to provide families with support and answer any questions they might have.
“I really enjoy being that resource, and I feel like moving on to the board, I can open that up to a larger group throughout the whole district,” she said.
James Gordon and John Lyman were not immediately available for an interview.
Filing for candidacy is open by appointment only until 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment should contact Noël McDonald, school board secretary.