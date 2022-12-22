Seven people total have filed to run for the Columbia School Board in the April 4 election, competing for one of three available positions.

Dean Klempke Jr., April Ferrao, James Gordon and John Lyman filed most recently. The other candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter and Chris Horn.

  • General assignment reporter, senior in print & digital journalism. Reach me at hanjiang@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

