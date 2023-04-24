 Skip to main content
Fourth graders paint, hit the water on Missouri River Days

An excited group of fourth graders from Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School fell nearly silent on Monday afternoon at Cooper's Landing, completely engrossed in their watercolor paintings. 

The students sat near the Missouri River where each took a pencil, paper and watercolor paint. At the instruction of Wildy Self, a local art teacher, the students were given the opportunity to visually record what they saw in front of them, like Lewis and Clark had done on their westward expeditions. 

Jenessa Richardson paints with watercolors

Jenessa Richardson paints Monday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. “Paint what you see,” said artist Wildly Self, who led the activity.
Wildly Self teaches watercolor painting to fourth graders

Wildly Self teaches watercolor painting to fourth graders Monday at Cooper’s Landing south of Columbia. “Has anyone tried mixing green and brown?” Self asked, encouraging students to experiment.
Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary fourth graders ride motorboats on the Missouri River

Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary fourth graders ride boats on the Missouri River.
Missouri River Relief volunteer Dan Miller fields questions from students

Missouri River Relief volunteer Dan Miller fields questions from students Monday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. “Close your eyes and use your ears. What do you hear?” Miller asked.
From left, Issa Radcaiffe holds hands with volunteer Erin Harper while riding a motorboat

From left, Issa Radcaiffe holds hands with volunteer Erin Harper while riding a motorboat. “Why do you think it’s called Big Muddy? It’s because of how much sediment the river has,” volunteer Dan Miller said.

