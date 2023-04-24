Fourth graders paint, hit the water on Missouri River Days

From left, Issa Radcaiffe holds hands with volunteer Erin Harper while riding a motorboat. “Why do you think it’s called Big Muddy? It’s because of how much sediment the river has,” volunteer Dan Miller said.
An excited group of fourth graders from Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School fell nearly silent on Monday afternoon at Cooper's Landing, completely engrossed in their watercolor paintings.
The students sat near the Missouri River where each took a pencil, paper and watercolor paint. At the instruction of Wildy Self, a local art teacher, the students were given the opportunity to visually record what they saw in front of them, like Lewis and Clark had done on their westward expeditions.
The bright green trees on the river's western bank, as well as the cloudless blue sky overhead created a vibrant scene for the children to depict. Self examined one student's piece as they were leaving and was impressed with their work.
"It's mirroring the sky, there's more blues than ever!" Self exclaimed. "But (the river) is still the Big Muddy."
The students visited the river as part of Missouri River Days, hosted by Missouri River Relief. The group has partnered with the Columbia Public Schools Science Department since 2016 to put on days for fourth graders to learn about the river, River Relief Education Director Kristen Schulte said.
For the first year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was completely back to normal. Missouri River Days between 2020 and 2022 were canceled or altered, Schulte said.
Students cycled through four river-related activities; painting with watercolors, a nature hike, a presentation on river wildlife and a motorboat ride on the river.
The motorboat ride was a highlight. The students' emotions ranged from eager to nervous as they boarded a small metal craft, but they settled in and took in the scenery once the boat got going.
While on board, students were told to "think like scientists": to ask questions and make observations about what they were seeing. They were then encouraged to share their thoughts with the rest of the group.
"I notice all the trees that the river made tall," one student said, gesturing toward the trees towering over the water.
"I wonder why the water moves different ways," another said, looking down at the murky river.
To help make the experience run smoothly for the students, Missouri River Relief staff and volunteers took up posts around Cooper's Landing to work kids through the activities.
Lisa Cole is the organization's development director. She was helping fit students and teachers for life jackets before they boarded the boats.
"It's amazing what they notice and what they ask," Cole said. "You think they're just goofing around and being silly, but they turn around and ask something that shows they've been really engaged."
Monday's iteration of Missouri River Days is the first of three this week, with the final two set for Wednesday and Friday. In total, an estimated 800 district fourth graders will participate in the program this year, Schulte said in an email.
Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.
